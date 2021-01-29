RICHLAND — After an overtime loss to Florence Tuesday, the Quitman boys basketball team bounced back with a convincing 72-45 win over Richland in a key Region 5-4A contest.
“We came out with a lot of energy and made shots early,” Quitman coach Chris Coleman said. “C.J. Keys made shots, had a lot of (blocks) and dominated early. He did it tonight in all three levels and made it look easy.”
With Quitman leading 12-10 midway through the first quarter, the Panthers ended the opening quarter on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 21-10. Quitman then opened the second period on a 10-4 run to increase its lead to 31-14 and ended the first half on 8-2 run to go into halftime up 39-16.
Midway through the third quarter, the Panthers built their lead up to as many as 26 points at 53-27.
“Once we got things going we kept the momentum for the rest of the night, so I’m proud of the guys,” Coleman said. “After Tuesday night, we knew going forward we didn’t want to come out with no energy and let the other team dictate the game, and tonight we came out with a sense of urgency.”
C.J. Keys finished with 20 points to lead Quitman, while Josh Jackson added 10 points for the Panthers.
“I knew I had to have a bounce-back performance tonight because we came up short Tuesday,” Keys said. “Good win on the road, and next week we have to get two wins to get the bye in the district tournament. We have to continue to get better as a team.”
Divisional tournament week is now one week away and next Tuesday night Quitman (11-2) hosts Northeast Jones for the No. 2 seed in Region 5-4A. Northeast Jones is the host site for the divisional tournament.
“That’s for the No. 2 seed in the district tournament, and the last time we played it was a tough game for four quarters,” Coleman said. “We will be looking for the same intensity.”
Erin Jones had a game-high 25 points to lead Richland (9-9).
QUITMAN GIRLS 68, RICHLAND 8
Dacia Bostic had a game-high 20 points, and Raven Evans-Bonner added 14 points as the Lady Panthers (10-3) raced past the Lady Rangers.
