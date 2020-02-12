Tarvarius Moore is coming home.
Fresh off his appearance with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, Moore will be returning to his alma mater to give a presentation and sign autographs at a block party at Quitman High School Thursday evening.
Southern Miss head football coach Jay Hopson will also speak, as well as former Panthers head coach Steve Bynum and former assistant Jason Soules.
Moore graduated from Quitman in 2014 along with Rondacia Moss, the Class of 2014 representative and leading coordinator of the block party. Moss said she spoke with Quitman’s principal and athletic director, and the city’s mayor to create the event.
“Us as a class, and the community and county as a whole, we were so proud of him for not only making it to the NFL, but going to the Super Bowl and getting an interception in his second year,” she said. “We wanted to show him our appreciation for how he’s represented us and show him that we’re proud of him.”
The 23-year old Moore picked off Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter of the 49ers’ 31-20 loss to the Chiefs on Feb. 2 for his first career interception and also deflected two passes. Prior to being drafted by San Francisco in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Moore played college football for Southern Miss after spending two years at Pearl River Community College.
Moss said she is thrilled that Moore is coming back to Quitman to speak to young, aspiring football players.
“I am very excited. Whenever he played pee wee football, I was a cheerleader then. We were both on the basketball team in junior high and high school,” she said. “I’ve watched him grow, not only as an athlete but as a person. It’s just amazing, and I’m happy that he’s even willing to come back and show our younger generations that anything is possible. That the sky’s the limit for us, coming from small-town Quitman.”
The block party is from 5-8 p.m. and will include an hourlong meet-and-greet and autograph session with Moore.
“It amazes me, and it makes me so proud to not only call him my classmate but my friend,” Moss said. “And know that he’s still coming back and giving back, even if he is just speaking.”
