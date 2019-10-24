RICHLAND — The running and passing of quarterback Jed Lewis enabled Quitman to take sole possession of first place for Region 5-4A, pending the outcome of Friday’s Mendenhall-Northeast Jones game, with a 48-32 victory Thursday.
It was the Panthers’ sixth straight win, but it wasn’t easy — Quitman trailed 26-21 at the half and only led 34-32 early in the fourth quarter — but Lewis made sure the Panthers would come out on top. He carried nine times for 199 yards and two touchdowns and completed 12 of 22 passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns.
Despite surrendering four first half-touchdowns, Quitman coach Rashad Gandy said there were no defensive adjustments during halftime.
“The only halftime adjustment was to come out and play hard. We had to play harder than we did in the first half,” he said. “The turnaround was effort and competing like I know we are capable of competing.”
The game started fast — very fast — with three touchdowns in the first three minutes and two seconds. Quitman went 63 yards in four pays with the opening kickoff, scoring on a 35-yard pass from Lewis to Keseasn Johnson. Richland responded with a 65-yard touchdown drive on a pass interference penalty and two plays. Seth Shoto went straight up the middle 47 yards for the score.
Quitman countered with a 61-yard drive in three plays, with Brandon Hicks running 31 yards into the end zone for a 14-6 Panther lead.
Richland took advantage of an interception and a fumble recovery for drives of 21 and 28 yards that gave the Rangers their first lead at 20-14.
Quitman went back ahead 21-20 on a 7-yard pass Lewis to Johnson. But in a seesaw first half, Richland regained the lead on a 65-yard drive, capped off by a 1-yard run by Ashton Johnson, one of his three touchdowns on short runs.
Lewis and the Panther offense took over in the second half.
“We came back and did our job moving the ball down the field,” Gandy said.
A ball snapped over the head of Richland punter Ethan McMillon gave Quitman good field position for its initial second-half possession at the Ranger 36, and Lewis immediately hooked up with Johnson for a TD that put the Panthers ahead to stay.
Lewis added touchdown runs of 80 and 7 yards and a 29-yard scoring pass to Mo Lang.
Fourth-quarter Quitman interceptions by Dwyon Altman and Daquarion Wilson kept Richland from mounting a comeback.
Quitman is 7-3 overall. But more importantly, the Panthers remain perfect in region play at 4-0. Mendenhall is half a game back at 3-0, while Northeast Jones is 2-1 with a 41-31 loss to Quitman.
A Mendnehall win Friday would set up a showdown between the Panthers and Tigers at Quitman next Friday for the regional championship and a No. 1 seed for the MHSAA playoffs beginning Nov. 8.
“We’re excited about it. We welcome it,” Gandy said.
There is even the possibility of a three-way tie. That would require a Northeast Jones win Friday and a Mendenhall victory over Quitman next week, coupled with a Northeast Jones win over Newton County.
Richland is 4-6 and 0-4 in the region, with a game against Rankin County rival Florence next week.
