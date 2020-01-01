Winning Conference USA’s Player of the Year award isn’t a pipe dream for Shonte Hailes.
At the start of her freshman year on the Southern Miss women’s basketball team, Hailes set the goal to one day earn the accolade and reign supreme over all others in the conference.
Now in the midst of her senior season, with conference play opening this weekend, Hailes’s performance so far has put her on the map as a contender for the award.
Through 11 contests, Hailes is fifth in Conference USA in points per game with 16.8, seventh in field-goal percentage at 47 and eighth in assists per game with 4.2. She also ranks fifth in minutes played per contest with 33.8, ninth in 3-pointers made with 19 and has the highest assist to turnover ratio at 2.1.
The Quitman alumna credits her numbers to an increase in scoring opportunities from her first three years with the Lady Eagles. Before this season, she averaged just under eight field-goal attempts per game, but has been putting up more than 13 this season. While having served as the primary point guard for her squad, Hailes said other players have taken the ball up the court this year and have been getting her more shooting opportunities, versus the other way around.
“I’m able to get the ball a little bit more than I usually get it at the point guard position,” Hailes said. “We’re all playing good basketball right now, so I think my senior season is going pretty well.”
Another one of Hailes’s goals is for Southern Miss to capture a conference title. The Lady Eagles reached the Conference USA championship game her freshman year but fell to Western Kentucky, and crashed out in Round 1 the last two seasons. This year, Southern Miss is 8-3, its best start through 11 games since Hailes’ freshman campaign, and have prospered from Hailes’s contributions.
In a notable performance on Nov. 29, Hailes scored a career-high 30 points off 11-for-19 shooting and added six assists in 38 minutes of an 84-80 victory over Mississippi Valley State. She also scored 23 points and shot over 69 percent from the floor with three made 3-pointers in a December matchup with Houston, and dished out seven assists while playing all 40 minutes of a contest against South Alabama last month.
Hailes said the college game has made her a smarter basketball player.
“In high school, it’s not about making reads, and here in college, it’s all about reads,” she said. “Watching film with our coaching staff really helps me read the defense more and find my sweet spot.”
Hailes said her time at Quitman was when she honed in her defensive skills, her 1.6 steals per game at Southern Miss is good for 13th best in the conference. She added that her coach in high school helped her build a belief in herself that sometimes, defense can save the day.
“When I was at Quitman, coach (Gina) Skelton always preached jumping to the ball and having a hot hand. It was just the little stuff like steals in transition that get you going,” she said. “And also my confidence; knowing that I can score the ball, and when I’m not knocking it down, I still know that my defense is going to always be there.”
The 5-foot-6 Hailes knows she has a significant influence at Quitman and at Wayne County, where Skelton know coaches, and said she tries to attend games and see younger players develop. Her post-graduation plans include one day becoming a high school coach.
She also recalled getting to play in front of a number of local high school players, who attended her team’s home game against Ole Miss on Nov. 19. She put up a game-high 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting and had three steals in 38 minutes in a 59-53 win over the Lady Rebels.
“Just seeing them excited for me to sign autographs after the game, taking pictures with them, it just meant a lot to me,” she said of the Ole Miss game. “Those kids have dreams too, and I try to instill in them that anything is possible.”
Hailes said being fully committed to playing Division I basketball was key in finding success at that level, and while it took a bit of time to discover that, she’s been thriving ever since.
“It’s been a roller coaster since my freshman year,” she said. “I just had to learn to buy in from the first day I stepped on campus, and once I figured that out at the end of my sophomore year, I knew it was going to be a ride, and I had to ride that wave. I’ve done that over the years, and I wouldn’t have done it anywhere other than Southern Miss.
The Lady Eagles play their first Conference USA game of the season at home against Louisiana Tech (8-3) Saturday.
