Circle P Productions is partnering with independent Mississippi filmmaker Travis Mills to host a film audition during Saturday’s Queen City Classic Barrels and Poles at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.
The Queen City Classic, which is taking place on Thanksgiving weekend for the sixth year in a row, will have an open casting call from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for Mills and writer Joe Pevey’s barrel racing Western movie “Turn and Burn.” The two are looking for a female with barrel racing and horsemanship experience to be their lead character in the film, which is set to begin shooting in Meridian in the fall of 2020.
Lisa Pevey, owner of Circle P Productions, said people are coming from all over Mississippi and the surrounding states to audition in addition to the ones planning to participate in the Queen City Classic. The casting call is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is divided into two portions: a horsemanship portion where female riders will showcase their skills, and a script-reading portion for a speaking audition.
“We’re very excited not only to have this movie filmed in our area, but also to have the casting call at the Ag Center,” Pevey said. “We’re bringing in a lot of people who don’t usually come in for these events who are coming specifically to audition for this role. It’ll bring a lot of publicity and hopefully some economic business to our area. I’m just excited that Travis partnered with us to do the movie in the Meridian area.”
