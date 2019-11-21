After opening the MHSAA Class 4A postseason with an 18-14 win against Lanier, Newton County (8-5) edged Moss point 29-22 last week to advance to the 4A quarterfinal round.
Standing in the way of a South State title game berth is Lawrence County, which also enters Friday with an 8-5 record. The Cougars beat Mendenhall 55-19 to open postseason play before edging Greene County 17-14 last week.
“Everyone at this stage has some key players that are difference-makers,” Newton County head coach Bobby Bass said. “Lawrence County has several running backs with different abilities that are very challenging to defend. It will take discipline, focus and a great effort to defend their Wing T attack.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Newton County.
NESHOBA CENTRAL
After rolling through Region 2-5A unscathed, Neshoba Central maintained its momentum with a 26-24 win against Grenada last week in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Grenada defeated the Rockets (9-3) in both teams’ season opener 30-20, and Neshoba Central trailed 21-0 in the second quarter before the Rockets cut it to 21-14 with 1:37 left in the second quarter. A field goal by Grenada made it 24-14 at the half, but Neshoba Central scored twice more in the third quarter and held the Chargers scoreless in the second half.
Lake Cormorant (8-4) travels to Neshoba Central Friday for the second round of the 5A playoffs, and Rockets head coach Patrick Schoolar said he’s expecting another hard-fought game.
“It’s going to be a great game between two good teams,” Schoolar said. “It should be an extremely physical game. Both teams are similar in philosophy and style. It’s the perfect example of what a playoff game should be.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Neshoba Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.