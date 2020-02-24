This year’s Premier Preps presented by Mississippi Power girls soccer team is chock-full of high school players who racked up the stats for their squads.
West Lauderdale once again reigned supreme in MHSAA Class 4A by winning its fourth state championship in five years thanks in part to the four Lady Knights on this year’s Premier Preps team. Alice Williamson, this year’s Region 4-4A Most Outstanding Player, tallied an impressive 30 goals and 23 assists at the striker position to lead the offense, while Kathryn Knuth, Anna Claire Nance and Lucy Green headline the West defense. Green’s efforts over the years have also earned her a scholarship to play at Ole Miss. Clarkdale was fueled by the performance of Kristen Phillips, the only freshman on this year’s Premier Preps team, who amassed 35 goals and eight assists as the Lady Bulldogs made the Classes 1-3A quarterfinals. Olivia Clark of Newton County also made the team for the second straight year after repeating as Region 4-4A’s Outstanding Goalkeeper. The following are a few other notable stats of the 2020 Premier Preps girls soccer team:
BY THE NUMBERS
5 — Number of repeat Premier Preps appearances: Olivia Clark, Newton County’s standout goalie, made the team for the second consecutive year, while Lamar’s Emma Kate Uithoven, West Lauderdale’s Alice Williamson and Lucy Green, and Clarkdale’s Mary Ashley Culpepper all made back-to-back appearances as well.
7 — Number of non-seniors on the team: The Class of 2021 led the Premier Preps this year as six juniors made the team, more than any other class. Clarkdale’s Kristen Phillips was the lone freshman, while no sophomore made the roster. Four players will be graduating this spring.
6 — Number of All-Stars: Three different players were named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches soccer All-Star team, while two were Central Mississippi All-Stars, and one made the Mississippi East vs. West All-Star game.
160 — Number of goals scored by the Premier Preps players: Three different players on this year’s team earned more than 30 goals on the season, led by Clarkdale freshman Kristen Phillips with 35. Northeast Lauderdale junior Savannah Cunningham tallied 33 goals, and West Lauderdale junior Alice Williamson had 30. The team also had six players who scored more than 10 goals.
81 — Number of assists tallied by the Premier Preps players: West Lauderdale’s Alice Williamson racked up 23 assists this season to lead all Premier Preps. Clarkdale’s Mary Ashley Culpepper had just as many assists as goals this year with 13 apiece. Northeast Lauderdale’s Savannah Cunningham and West’s Anna Claire Nance and Lucy Green all eclipsed the double-digit assists mark as well.
THE TEAM
Morgan Massey, Junior, Midfield, Newton County
Why she’s here: Massey was named Outstanding Midfielder in MHSAA Region 4-4A after scoring 13 goals this season. She was also a 4-4A First-Team All-District selection and made the Central Mississippi All-Star team.
Alice Williamson, Junior, Forward, West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: The Southern Miss commit tallied 30 goals and 23 assists for the MHSAA Class 4A state champion Lady Knights, earning her the Region 4-4A Most Outstanding Player award. A Central Mississippi All-Star, Williamson was also Region 4-4A First-Team All-District selection.
Kathryn Knuth, Senior, Defender, West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: Knuth was named 4-4A Outstanding Defensive Player, along with teammate Mia Aviles, in helping secure 21 shutouts for the state champion Lady Knights. The William Carey signee was also named to the 4-4A All-District First-Team and was selected to play in the MAC All-Star Game.
Emma Kate Uithoven, Junior, Forward/Defender, Lamar
Why she’s here: The MAIS First-Team All-State selection scored 15 goals in 15 games played last fall. She also picked up two assists, had 35 shots on target and helped carry the Lady Raiders to the Division II state title game.
Kristen Phillips, Freshman, Forward, Clarkdale
Why she’s here: Phillips amassed 35 goals and added eight assists in her freshman season to help lead the Lady Bulldogs to MHSAA Classes 1-3A quarterfinals.
Brooke Robinson, Junior, Defender, Clarkdale
Why she’s here: Not only did Robinson score nine goals and add three assists, but the junior defender also contributed to nine shutouts for the Lady Bulldogs this season in helping them to an MHSAA Classes 1-3A quarterfinal appearance.
Mary Ashley Culpepper, Junior, Forward/Midfield, Clarkdale
Why she’s here: With 13 assists added to 13 goals, Culpepper aided in the Lady Bulldog’s 15-6-1 record this season and an appearance in the MHSAA Class 1/2/3A quarterfinals.
Olivia Clark, Senior, Goalkeeper, Newton County
Why she’s here: The East Central commit helped the Lady Cougars to 12 shutouts this season and an MHSAA Class 4A North State title game berth. She was named Region 4-4A’s Outstanding Goalkeeper and was a First-Team All-District selection as well as an MAC All-Star.
Savannah Cunningham, Junior, Forward, Northeast Lauderdale
Why she’s here: Cunningham’s region-leading 33 goals and 10 assists this season earned her MHSAA Region 4-4A Outstanding Offensive Player. She was also a First-Team All-region selection and was named to the Mississippi East vs. West All-Star Team.
Anna Claire Nance, Senior, Midfield, West Lauderdale
Why she’s here: The MHSAA Region 4-4A First-Team All-Region selection scored six goals and added 12 assists this season for the state champion Lady Knights. The Mississippi College signee was also named a Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Star.
Lucy Green, Senior, Defender/Forward, West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: The first West Lauderdale girls soccer player to sign with a Division I college, Green picked up six goals and 10 assists this year for the MHSAA Class 4A state champion Lady Knights. The Region 4-4A First-Team All-District selection, and an ACT Eminent Scholar, is signed to play for Ole Miss.
