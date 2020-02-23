2020 Premier Preps Boys Presented By Mississippi Power Soccer Team

This year’s Premier Preps presented by Mississippi Power boys soccer team features 11 athletes who helped their teams to successful seasons this fall.
The Clarkdale boys made it all the way to the MHSAA Classes 1-3A state semifinal round, and Cole Gardner’s 20 goals and 10 assists were a big help in the Bulldogs’ run. West Lauderdale lost numerous senior’s from last year’s team that made it to the Class 4A state title game but still managed to advance to the second round of the postseason, and first-team All-Region 4-4A selection Daniel Galvan played a part in the Knights’ success.
Newton County surprised a lot of people by finishing with a 23-2 record and a berth in the Class 4A state title game, and five Cougar players from that squad made the 2020 Premier Preps squad. Here are a few other interesting facts about this winter’s team:
BY THE NUMBERS
3 — Number of repeat Premier Preps appearances: Lamar’s Wesley Purvis, Northeast Lauderdale’s Chap Pope and Neshoba Central’s Clay Sanders all made the Premier Preps boys soccer team in 2019 as juniors, and they churned out strong performances again their senior years to land on the team again.
6 — Number of seniors on the team: Upperclassmen had a heavy presence on this year’s Premier Preps team. Northeast Lauderdale’s Chap Pope was dominant for the Trojans with 22 goals and 12 assists, and Lamar’s Wesley Purvis tallied 11 goals and 10 assists in 11 matches played. Choctaw Central’s Graviel Velasco played in 14 games and finished with 26 goals and seven assists, and senior Newton County teammates Davi Roldan and Gustavo Silva had a combined 28 goals and 22 assists. Neshoba Central’s Clay Sanders rounds out the seniors, and he scored 27 goals and dished out five assists this winter.
191 — Number of goals scored by the Premier Preps players: Finding the back of the net wasn’t a problem for this year’s Premier Preps selections as each one of them tallied double-digit goals on the season save for Newton County’s Griffin Bailey, the team’s goalkeeper. Neshoba Central’s Clay Sanders led the way with 27 goals on the year.
8 — Number of players from Region 4-4A: In a division that includes West Lauderdale, Northeast Lauderdale, Newton County and Choctaw Central, eight of this year’s Premier Preps selections came from Region 4-4A. They include the Trojans’ Chap Pope, the Knights’ Daniel Galvan, the Warriors’ Graviel Velasco and the Cougars’ Davi Roldan, Gustavo Silva, Griffin Bailey, Graham Lewis and Lee Hill.
98 — Number of assists tallied by the Premier Preps players: In addition to scoring goals, this year’s Premier Preps players were also skilled in helping other score. Leading the pack was Newton County’s Lee Hill, who finished with 22 assists this winter while also scoring 25 goals for the Cougars.
THE TEAM
Lee Hill, Junior, Midfield/Forward, Newton County
Why he’s here: A Central Mississippi All-Star selection, Lee Hill scored 25 goals and tallied 22 assists to help the Cougars to an MHSAA Class 4A state title game berth. He was also named the Most Outstanding Midfielder in Region 4-4A and was named first-team All-Region.
Davi Roldan, Senior, Forward/Wing, Newton County
Why he’s here: Roldan scored 17 goals and dished out 12 assists to help Newton County earn a berth in the MHSAA Class 4A state title game. He was named first-team All-Region 4-4A.
Chap Pope, Senior, Forward, Northeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: The Trojans’ go-to scorer, Pope amassed 22 goals and 12 assists for Northeast Lauderdale this past season. He was named Region 4-4A’s Outstanding Offensive Player and was first-team All-Region.
Cole Gardner, Junior, Forward/Center, Clarkdale
Why he’s here: With 20 goals and 10 assists on the season, Gardner helped the Bulldogs to a berth in the MHSAA Classes 1-3A state semifinals. He led the team in goals for the second season in a row and was also named first-team All-Region.
Gustavo Silva, Senior, Midfield, Newton County
Why he’s here: Silva finished the 2019-20 season with 11 goals and 10 assists to help Newton County reach the MHSAA Class 4A state title game. He was named the Most Outstanding Player in Region 4-4A and was a first-team All-Region selection, as well as a Central Mississippi All-Star selection.
Wesley Purvis, Senior, Midfield, Lamar
Why he’s here: Purvis helped the Raiders earn a berth in the first round of the MAIS Division II postseason. He finished with 11 goals and 10 assists in 11 matches played on the season and was named to the All-Division II North team and an MAIS All-Star.
Daniel Galvan, Junior, Striker/Midfield, West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Galvan helped the Knights reach the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs. He finished with 12 goals and four assists and was named first-team All-Region 4-4A.
Griffin Bailey, Sophomore, Goalkeeper, Newton County
Why he’s here: Bailey was a standout in the goal for the Cougars as he finished with nine shutouts on the season to help Newton County reach the MHSAA Class 4A state championship game. Teams only scored 1.08 goals per contest against the Cougars, and Bailey was named first-team All-Region 4-4A.
Graham Lewis, Sophomore, Forward, Newton County
Why he’s here: Lewis tallied 20 goals and six assists to help his team earn a berth in the MHSAA Class 4A state championship game. He was also named first-team All-Region 4-4A.
Graviel Velasco, Senior, Forward/Midfield, Choctaw Central
Why he’s here: In 14 games for the Warriors this season, Velasco finished with 26 goals and seven assists. He was named first-team All-Region 4-4A for the third year in a row and was also named the team’s offensive player of the year for the third season in a row. Velasco plans to play soccer in college but is currently undecided on a school.
Clay Sanders, Senior, Striker, Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: The Rockets’ go-to scorer, Sanders finished with 27 goals and five assists on the season. He was named to the North Team in the Mississippi Association of Coaches’ All-Star game.