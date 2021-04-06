Premier Preps 2020-21 Boys Soccer Team

Abdurahman Alsadi
Senior
Attacking Midfielder
Northeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Alsadi has been a key player for the Trojans for several seasons and had a strong showing his senior year, finishing with 21 goals and 16 assists as an attacking midfielder. Alsadi was named first-team All-Region 4-4A.
Avery Anders
Junior
Center Midfielder
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: An All-Region 5-1/2/3A selection the past three seasons and a Central Mississippi All-Star this year, Anders was a key part of the 2020-21 Bulldogs season, in which they made it to the MHSAA Classes 1-3A state title game. He finished with 15 goals and nine assists on the year.
Griffin Bailey
Junior
Goalkeeper
Newton County
Why he’s here: Voted as MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Valuable Goalkeeper, Bailey finished the season with seven clean sheets and even scored a goal. He was selected as a Central Mississippi All-Star, first-team All-Region 4-4A and was voted a team captain.
Addison Dees
Junior
Forward
Neshoba Central
Why he’s here: Dees was a major scoring threat for the Rockets this season, as he finished the winter with 17 goals. His performance earned him a spot on the Central Mississippi All-Star East roster, where he played striker.
Cole Gardner
Senior
Center Midfielder
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: A Meridian Community College signee, Gardner is back on the Premier Preps team for the second straight year after tallying five goals and nine assists despite missing much of the season. He was a 2021 Central Mississippi All-Star selection and made All-Region 5-1/2/3A for the fourth straight year.
Ian Graham
Sophomore
Forward/Winger
Clarkdale
Why he’s here: An All-Region 5-1/2/3A selection the past three seasons, Graham led the Bulldogs in assists for the third straight year with 11. He also scored 16 goals to help Clarkdale make it to the MHSAA Classes 1-3A state championship game.
Lee Hill
Senior
Forward/midfielder
Newton County
Why he’s here: A Jones College signee, Hill tallied 12 goals and 17 assists for the Cougars this season, earning a spot in the Mississippi Association of Coaches’ All-Star game. He was also named Most Valuable Player in MHSAA Region 4-4A, was selected first-team All-Region 4-4A and was given the team’s Most Valuable Player award.
Miller Hodge
Senior
Striker
Lamar
Why he’s here: In just 11 games, Hodge scored 28 goals and dished out 11 assists to help the Raiders to a first-place finish in MAIS Division II East and a berth in the second round of the Division II playoffs. He was also named first-team All-Division and selected to the MAIS All-Star game.
Graham Lewis
Junior
Forward
Newton County
Why he’s here: Voted as MHSAA Region 4-4A’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, Lewis finished the season with 28 goals and five assists for the Cougars. He was a Central Mississippi All-Star and received Newton County’s Golden Boot award.
Christian Velazquez
Senior
Midfielder
Newton County
Why he’s here: A Meridian Community College signee, Velazquez finished the season with six goals while also dishing out 12 assists. He was named to the All-Region 4-4A first team.
Landon Williams
Senior
Midfielder
West Lauderdale
Why he’s here: After tallying 19 goals and seven assists on the season, Williams was selected first-team All-Region 4-4A and was named the division’s Midfielder of the Year. He was also named his team’s Offensive Player of the Year and is currently committed to play soccer at Meridian Community College.
Will Wood
Junior
Midfielder/Striker
Southeast Lauderdale
Why he’s here: Wood led the MHSAA Region 5-1/2/3A with 18 goals on the season and was described by his coach as one of the most consistent penalty kickers she had seen. He was selected first-team All-Region 5-1/2/3A and was named the division’s Offensive Player of the Year.