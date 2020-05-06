Practices for the North Meridian Youth Softball Organization will begin next week, but there still isn’t a firm date for games, according to a post on the league’s Facebook page.
Sonja Rowell, the organization’s registrar and treasurer, said they’ve received guidelines from the city’s Parks and Recreation office on how to proceed with practices and that Northeast Park will be available for practices starting Monday, May 11.
“It’s still very limited, but at least it’s a start to where we’re getting closer to returning to play games,” Rowell said.
Games were supposed to begin May 1, but those plans were put on hold in March after the COVID-19 pandemic began drastically affecting daily life. The hope at the time was to begin playing May 26, but Rowell said the league is now awaiting word from Parks and Recreation before it can announce game dates.
Guidelines given by the city for practices include waivers for parents to sign absolving the city and individuals in the case of injury or the spread of a communicable disease, as well as providing hand sanitizer for the athletes, which the league will purchase for each team’s coaches.
“We’re also looking at putting hand sanitizers in each dugout,” Rowell elaborated.
League officials are telling coaches not to have team huddles during practice, and only one team can practice on a Northeast Park field at a time, and it’s preferred that teams practice on every other field if possible. Parents may watch practices from their car but must wear a face mask if they exit their vehicles and maintain social distancing guidelines. No one will be allowed to sit on the bleachers at Northeast Park during practices.
Normally, league teams only play twice a week, but Rowell said it would be possible for teams to add an extra game day to squeeze a six-week season into four weeks.
Registration is ongoing, and there have only been a few refunds since the pandemic shutdown began, Rowell said. Teams have not been selected as of Wednesday.
“From the feedback I’m getting, the parents are ready to go,” Rowell said.
For more information, visit the North Meridian Youth Softball Organization’s Facebook page.
