JACKSON — The fifth time was the charm for the Meridian High School girls basketball team.
Behind the play of Mississippi State signee Debreasha Powe in the fourth quarter, the Lady Wildcats defeated Harrison Central 49-43 to claim the MHSAA Class 6A state championship Saturday night at the Mississippi Coliseum.
It’s the Lady Wildcats’ (27-3) first state title in school history. Meridian was 0-4 in state title games prior to Saturday night.
“It feels great. We’ve been here three years in a row, and the last two years didn’t go well. This is obviously big for us,” Meridian coach Deneshia Faulkner said. “The girls followed the game plan to almost perfection, and I cannot be more proud of them.”
Meridian opened the game with a 10-5 lead, but Harrison Central ended the first quarter on a 10-4 run to take a slim 15-14 advantage into the second quarter. Meridian opened the second on a quick 5-0 run to take a 19-15 lead and went into the half ahead 24-22.
The third quarter was a defensive struggle with both teams scoring just six points, and the Lady Wildcats held a 30-28 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
The fourth quarter was when Powe took over. She scored Meridian’s first eight points in the period to extend the lead to 38-33. After Harrison Central cut the lead down to three points at 40-37, Meridian’s Charity Hinton hit a 3-pointer with 2:43 left to give the Lady Wildcats a 43-37 lead.
Harrison Central’s Anaisha Carriere hit a 3-pointer to cut the Meridian lead back down to three at 43-40, but Powe hit a pair of free throws with 1:22 remaining to extend the Lady Wildcats’ advantage to 45-40. Hinton followed with a pair of free throws with 47 seconds left to give Meridian a 47-40 lead and seal the game.
“Debreasha had to live up her name, and she did that in the fourth quarter,” Faulkner said. “We knew they had the height advantage, we just had to take advantage of the mismatches with speed, and we did that.”
Powe finished with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Meridian and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
“It was tight game, and I knew I just had to step up for my team,” Powe said. “I can’t explain how excited I am. We’ve been here three years in a row, and I knew it was our time.”
Hinton added 14 points for Meridian.
Laila Walker had 12 points to lead Harrison Central, while Hayleigh Breland added 10 points for the Red Rebelettes.
“Tonight they were just a better team than us,” Harrison Central coach Nancy Ladner said. “I’m proud of the girls for the way they battled, and things just didn’t go our way.”
