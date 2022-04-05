Chris Harper isn’t over-selling the importance of having junior shortstop Bre Ruffin as his leadoff hitter.
“A lot of times the game is dependent on if she gets on and what we do when she gets on,” said Harper, Southeast Lauderdale’s softball coach. “There are a lot of options with her, so she’s very important.”
As the Lady Tigers’ table setter, Ruffin’s goal when she steps into the batter’s box is to get to at least second base, whether that comes by hammering a pitch to the wall for a standup double or using her speed on the basepaths to stretch a single into a double or steal second after a single or a walk.
“Almost every time I get on I steal second — if I’m not already on second with a double,” Ruffin said. “It puts me more in a scoring position for the next batter to score me.”
Ruffin is a “complete player,” according to Harper, and her importance to the team can be quantified by the numbers she puts up: She currently has a .450 batting average and a .558 on-base percentage.
“She’s leading the team offensively,” Harper said. “Her on-base percentage is through the roof. She just has really good hands and a lot of potential. Somebody — I don’t know who, yet — will be getting a good one in college.”
Part of Ruffin’s success comes with experience, as she began seeing varsity playing time as an eighth grader and has been the team’s leadoff hitter since her freshman year. She said her success has been due to continued improvement throughout her high school career, and she admitted she’s much more comfortable now since she’s no longer the lone middle schooler playing varsity.
“When I was younger it felt different because I was the only eighth grader, whereas now I’m playing with my own class,” Ruffin said.
Coaches often put speedy players in the leadoff spot, but Ruffin’s base-stealing ability isn’t the only part of her offensive game. Harper said Ruffin’s exit velocity, or the speed at which the ball leaves her bat, is high.
“When we’re taking batting practice, she hits the ball so hard that a lot of the girls are timid to throw to her because they don’t want to get in front of that,” Harper said.
Teammate Claire Sullivan confirmed that most of Ruffin’s teammates not only don’t want to toss her batting practice, but they’re also leery of catching her ground or fly balls.
“That kid has some extreme power,” Sullivan said. “I know personally when I’m in the field during BP that you have to take those steps back because she’s going to hit it hard whenever she hits it.”
Hitting the ball hard is Ruffin’s favorite part of softball, but she enjoys stealing bases almost as much, and Ruffin said she’s yet to be caught stealing this season.
“It’s the best feeling ever to get a double, a triple or even a single,” Ruffin said. “I know my team is counting on me, and I know they can score me. I would probably rather get a double, but when I steal it feels good to know they couldn’t throw me out.”
Having that kind of player in the leadoff spot makes the jobs of the other top-of-the-order hitters much easier, Sullivan said.
“When she’s not already on second I know she’s about to steal, and nine times out of 10 she’s going to be at second by the time I come up to bat,” Sullivan said. “Even if I make an out I have an opportunity to score Bre.”
After starting out as an outfielder for the Lady Tigers in eighth grade, Ruffin moved to middle infield by the time she was a high schooler and has settled in at shortstop, from where she’ll often instruct her teammates defensively.
“As a leader, I have to be talking to everyone, and I feel like shortstop is where a leader is supposed to be,” Ruffin said.
Her leadership abilities go beyond making sure her teammates are in the correct positions, Sullivan said.
“She’s that ball of energy, non-stop,” Sullivan said. “Whether it’s laughing or cracking jokes, we’re always having a good time laughing it up. Even if we’re down on the scoreboard, she’ll be trying to keep the positivity up. She’s one of those people who can tell when you’re down and will try to get you up somehow.”
Ruffin has one more year of high school softball after this season, and she said she would like to continue playing the sport even after she graduates.
“It would mean everything to me,” Ruffin said. “I’ve been working so hard to play at the college level, and the more work I put in, the closer I get.”
