West Lauderdale softball (28-8) bounced back from an early deficit with power hitting and strong pitching to win game one of the Mississippi High School Activities Association Championships against North Pike by a score of 6-2. The Knights racked up 12 hits, including a home run and three doubles, and three walks at the plate at the University of Southern Mississippi on Tuesday.
2023 4A Miss Softball Breelyn Cain earned the start at pitcher for the Knights, but she gave up two hits and a walk in the first inning, which allowed North Pike to take a 2-0 lead. Cain was not perfect the rest of the night, but she threw well when it mattered most to keep the Jaguars off the board from there.
“I think nerves kind of got to us a little bit in the first inning, and Breelyn was not hitting her spots,” West Lauderdale coach Jake Loper said. “She settled down after that first inning.”
Carsyn Mott blasted a two-run home run over the left field wall to even the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the first inning before an Addison Cornish single allowed Mabry Eason to score from second to give the Knights a 3-2 lead. The Knights continued to hit well from there, and they put up a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings to give West Lauderdale a 6-2 lead entering the final inning.
“I was due for a home run at this point,” Mott said. “I went from having like eight last year, and that was my first one of the season this year, so I was ready for it, and I think it came at a good time in the state championship.”
An error, a walk and a hit by pitch allowed the Jaguars to load the bases without any outs on the board in the top of the seventh inning. Cain showed some clutch pitching by throwing into two strikeouts and a fly out to secure the 6-2 win for the Knights.
“It was just focus on this pitch, and then you can’t throw the next one until you throw this one,” Cain said on her pitching in the seventh inning. “I think I pitched decently. I think that there’s definitely room for me to improve and hit my spots a little bit better to keep the hits lower, but overall, I think I did alright.”
In total, Cain threw six strikeouts while allowing four hits and four walks, and she also hit two batters with pitches. She faced 30 batters and threw strikes on 70 of her 109 pitches.
“She’s incredible to play behind,” Mott said on Cain. “You have a ton of confidence in her. You know she’s going to get her job done, and very few walks from her.”
Next up, the Knights will continue their quest for a state title when they take on North Pike in game two on Thursday at Southern Miss at 2 p.m.
“We can’t have leadoff walks, can’t have errors by our shortstop, and we’ve got to come up with that big two-out hit to go ahead and bust it open,” Loper said on playing in game two against North Pike.
