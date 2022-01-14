BRANDON — With approximately three minutes left in the third quarter, Meridian High School’s Debreasha Powe missed a wide open lay-up.
That was about the only thing that went wrong for the Lady Wildcats on Friday night. Behind the play of Powe along with a big second quarter and stellar defensive effort, Meridian raced past Brandon 65-47 in a key MHSAA Region 6-6A matchup.
“We started off slowly to begin the game, but in the second quarter we picked it up defensively, and our defense drives our offense,” Meridian coach Denashia Faulkner said. “We had some girls step up and communicate on the defensive end of the floor, and that’s something we look for but have to get better at.”
Brandon jumped out to a 6-0 lead to begin the game, but Meridian ended the first quarter on a 12-4 run to hold a slim 12-10 advantage at the end of the frame.
The second quarter is when the Lady Wildcats (17-1, 3-0) began to separate themselves. From approximately four minutes left in the second quarter until the half, Meridian went on a 17-1 run and held a 33-15 lead at intermission. Powe, a Mississippi State signee, had 17 points at the break. She finished with a game-high 30 points.
“I just keep telling myself, ‘Keep playing with your same motor. Be aggressive even when shots aren’t falling and just play hard for my team,’” Powe said. “When we know what we have to do, it will be a good outcome, and we play with a lot of energy. Defense is our identity, so we just have to communicate more.”
For the remainder of the game, Brandon never trimmed the Meridian lead lower than 14 points. The Lady Wildcats held a 52-34 advantage heading into the final period. Charity Hinton added seven points for Meridian.
“Debreasha is the on-the-floor leader for us, especially on defense, but tonight we had others step up,” Faulkner said. “Right now we’re playing with a lot of energy, and it’s actually really fun to watch.”
Kynnedi Davis had 20 points to lead Brandon, while Marley Freeman added 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs (12-5, 1-1).
“I thought we took a step back today with the lack of execution on both ends of the floor,” Brandon coach Candace Foster said. “Meridian is a well-coached team, and they feed off of their energy on the defensive end, and we could not respond.”
Both teams will participate in the inaugural girls Rumble In The South on Saturday at Mississippi College in Clinton as Meridian faces Olive Branch at 4:30 p.m., while Brandon plays Raymond at 6 p.m.
