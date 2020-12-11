Playing time was difficult to come by a year ago for Demarcus Powe.
After transferring to Meridian High School from Lamar prior to the 2019-20 school year, Powe was used to being one of the Raiders’ key players. Last year’s Wildcats squad, however, featured nine seniors, which made it difficult for Powe to crack the varsity rotation.
A year older, Powe is now a starter for MHS and one of the team’s go-to scorers. After a humbling sophomore year, Powe said he’s been eager to prove his worth, and Wildcats head coach Ron Norman praised his junior guard for what he’s contributed to the team thus far.
“He grew up and encompassed himself into being a Wildcat,” Norman said of Powe’s sophomore season. “It was an adjustment at first, and things were going really fast for him, but as the season progressed I was able to stick him in there with all of those nine seniors I had, and this year he’s come into his own.”
He admitted to be frustrated at times last year, but Powe said it also provided a good opportunity to grow as a player.
“It was tough because usually I was the man, but coming here I had to work my way up,” Powe said. “It’s a different level, 6A versus private school, so it was tough. I learned I had to be patient and wait for my turn and just keep growing as a basketball player.”
In addition to developing his skills, Powe has also grown physically, Norman said, and that’s been just as important to his development.
“He’s grown a couple of inches, and his body has gotten more physical from being in the weight room,” Norman said. “I just think that’s been him getting more acclimated to 6A basketball, and he’s done a great job in the limited games we’ve played this season.”
Powe said his height is never on his mind when he’s on the court, but that doesn’t mean he’s unaware of his physical growth.
“I notice it when I’m watching the film, but during the game I don’t,” Powe said.
The Wildcats were 3-1 heading into Friday evening’s game at Clinton, and Powe said the players getting significant minutes this winter are just now starting to jell.
“Defensively as a team we’ve done well, and we’re just starting to get into a groove,” Powe said. “We’re just now starting to find chemistry with each other.”
That’s been difficult, however, because Tuesday’s game against Choctaw Central was their first in almost a month, as COVID-related cancelations kept the Wildcats sidelined following a 61-55 win at Gulfport on Nov. 12. There’s only so much you can do in practice, Powe said.
“It’s very hard because in order to get chemistry, you have to play games,” Powe said. “Us being off due to COVID has been very tough.”
Said Norman, “That’s the hardest thing because we’re really getting after it in practice, but there’s nothing like playing a game. We have an experienced team as far as classes — we have six seniors and three juniors — but we don’t have junior and senior time on the court. COVID hurt us with that, because nobody got a summer, and a lot of teams needed that summer gameplay to get us ready for the season.”
If they can keep playing the rest of the season, Powe said he feels like this year’s MHS team has a high ceiling. Losing almost a month of games, though, has Powe admittedly wondering whether or not the team can reach its peak in time.
“We haven’t even scratched the surface yet,” Powe said. “We have a lot of talented players, and we’re just getting started. I really don’t know (if there’s enough time). Hopefully we can get it all together while we still have a chance to play.”
If the team does reach its potential, Norman said Powe will play a key role in making that happen not just because he can score, but also because he knows when to get the ball to his teammates.
“He’s our best scorer,” Norman said. “He’s come into that role, and even as our leading scorer he’s averaging four assists per game. His assists-to-turnover ratio is 3-to-1, which is really good no matter what level of basketball you’re playing, and he’s such a humble kid, and that’s what’s going to make him great.”
