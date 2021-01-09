JACKSON — The dynamic of duo of Arianna Patton and Debreasha Powe has been difficult to stop all season.
It was no different on Saturday afternoon as the two leaded top-ranked Meridian High School past Madison Central 57-39 in a battle of unbeatens at the Provine Ram Classic.
“I thought we played pretty well, but we have some things we need to work on,” MHS coach Denashia Faulkner said. “It took us a while to get going, and I loved the adjustments that happened during the game with Madison Central face guarding Debreasha and Arianna. That’s something we haven’t seen, and we needed that.”
It was a back-and-forth opening quarter that saw Madison Central hold a slim 16-15 lead at the end of the frame. The second quarter is when the Lady Wildcats got going as MHS opened the frame on a 15-1 run to take a 30-17 lead with 5:20 left.
MHS held Madison Central to just five points in the second quarter, including just one field goal, and had a 37-21 lead at halftime.
Powe and Patton combined to score 32 of the Lady Wildcats 37 first half points (16 points each).
In the third quarter MHS once again held the Lady Jaguars to just one field goal, a 3-pointer by Jaycelyn Ross, and extended its lead to 22 points at 46-24 at the end of frame and pulled away from there.
“We will take what we can get from this game. Our point guard is really young, and she’s done a great job running the offense,” Faulkner said. “This game is all about challenges and growth. The girls are playing with a lot of energy, and we need to maintain that moving forward.”
Powe had a game-high 21 points, while Patton added 20 points for the Lady Wildcats (9-0).
“We came in with a mindset to stick to what we’ve been doing,” Patton said. “Energy is what we feed off of, and in the second quarter we had to step up, and we did.”
Jackson State signee Kennedy Ransom had 13 points to lead Madison Central (11-1).
“MHS is a really good team, and we played well in spots,” Madison Central coach Tameika Brown said. “What hurt us the most is we played well in spots, and they played well the entire game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.