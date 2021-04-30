Debreasha Powe had another decorated season for Meridian High School, culminating in her winning the MaxPreps girls basketball player of the year award for Mississippi.
Powe finished with 19.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest to help the Lady Wildcats return to the Final Four in the MHSAA Class 6A postseason. She was also a Mississippi North-South All-Star selection, and due to her dominant season, she was named the Premier preps girls basketball Player of the Year.
“It’s a blessing to be able to have that recognition,” Powe said.
MHS girls basketball coach Deneshia Faulkner said she hasn’t coached an athlete as decorated as Powe since arriving at MHS, but all of the recognition Powe’s gotten is well-deserved.
“It’s amazing,” Faulkner said. “I’m super proud of her. She puts in a lot of hard work, and it’s always good to see the hard work pay off.”
After a tumultuous year trying to play through the COVID-19 pandemic, Powe said she was grateful to have gotten back to the state semifinals this past winter.
“Overall, I think we had an awesome season,” Powe said. “I wouldn’t do anything different.”
In fact, one of the most satisfying parts about this season was the success they had despite the added headaches of playing through a pandemic.
“We just stayed together,” Powe said. “We did everything together and just tried to keep ourselves going and motivating one another.”
As she prepares for her upcoming senior season, Powe said she plans to focus on improving as much as possible between now and November.
“I’ll be playing AAU and will be trying to get better in all aspects of the game like handling (the ball) and shooting, as well as studying the game,” Powe said.
Faulkner said Powe and her MHS teammates have already had their end-of-the-season evaluations, and she’s looking forward to seeing Powe’s game grow over the next six months.
“It’s very clear what we expect for her next year as far as areas of improvement we’re going to target,” Faulkner said. “We’re working on them, and she’s continuing to work at it, and we’re expecting her to go out there and execute those things during her AAU season.”
