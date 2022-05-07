The Meridian High School girls basketball team made it to the MHSAA Class 6A Final Four in 2021 and 2020 but was eliminated in the semifinals both times.
With nine seniors, headlined by Mississippi State signee Debresha Powe, this was the year the Lady Wildcats were hungry to finally get over the hump. Meridian made it back to the Final Four once again, this time defeating Clinton 55-50 to earn a state championship game berth.
For the first time in school history, the Lady Wildcats won a state championship with a 49-43 win against Harrison Central, giving Meridian a 27-3 record to end the year. Powe lived up to her billing as an SEC signee, finishing the season with 19 points and eight rebounds per contest, earning her Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
Because of their accomplishments, Powe has been named the Premier Preps Girls Basketball Player of the Year, and Meridian head coach Deneshia Faulkner was selected as Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
“It feels good,” Powe said. “I’m just honored as always, and I feel blessed.”
Faulkner credited assistant coaches E’trareo Warren and Londyn Thomas and all of her players for their part in the Lady Wildcats’ historic season.
“I couldn’t accept this (award) without bringing up my assistant coaches,” Faulkner said. “I think as a staff we work as one, so it feels great to know we were able to come together and get things done. I feel like this is a team award.”
After losing in the semifinal round the previous two seasons, Faulkner said she could sense how hungry this year’s team was to finally win state.
“Each year we learned something and took something from each loss,” Faulkner said. “Every year we add to it and try to go a little bit harder and try to figure out what we need to do differently — and there’s not always something you have to do differently. You just have to keep at it and trust the process, so I’m really proud they were able to trust the process and make it happen with nine seniors.”
Powe committed to Mississippi State last summer and signed with the school in November, and that reputation meant opposing teams would do everything in their power to keep her in check. That didn’t faze Powe, however.
“I just kept my head on and continued to work,” Powe said. “I just had to trust and believe in what I can do, because I feel like I put in the hard work.”
A 65-62 loss to Tupelo on Dec. 11 was a wakeup call for Powe, Faulkner said, and by the end of the season her senior leader was hitting her stride.
“She grew mentally, to the point where she was able to handle adversity a lot better,” Faulkner explained. “That’s been a struggle for her, and it’s something we talked about, and she’s worked at it for years. That was the biggest thing for her this year in terms of her transformation as a player. I think it really clicked with that Tupelo loss. It’s so important to learn from those losses, and that loss gave her a very important lesson, and in the end because of that loss we were able to be successful.”
It’s been two months since the Lady Wildcats won the state championship, and Powe said she’s had time to reflect on the accomplishment now that her high school days are winding down.
“I was actually thinking about that the other day,” Powe said. “It feels amazing. We’ve been wanting to get over that hump, and now that we are, I feel so happy.”
Faulkner took over the Meridian girls program prior to the 2017-18 school year and saw improvement each season, culminating in this year’s championship, and she said every game over the past five seasons was a necessary part of the building process.
“I don’t think we would be where we are now if not for those days and those moments and those lessons, those losses and those wins,” Faulkner said. “Everything was part of the process and plan, even with our staff. We put a lot of focus on bringing in the right people.
“It feels great knowing the work so many people have put in has paid off. We’ve had so many kids come through the program, and some of them are out living their lives now while some are still playing college basketball, so even those kids have played a part in the process. It’s not just me or the 18 players we had this year because we didn’t do it just this year. This is something that’s been going on for five years now.”
Powe originally committed to Mississippi State when Nikki McCray-Penson was head coach, but she signed with the Bulldogs after McCray-Penson stepped down last October because of health concerns. The school hired Sam Purcell in March as it’s new women’s basketball coach, and Powe said she has no regrets sticking with her commitment during a coaching change.
“(Purcell) is a great coach, and I believe in what he has in store for us,” Powe said.
