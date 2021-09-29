When running back Jarquez Hunter graduated and moved on to Auburn to continue his football career, it was natural to expect Neshoba Central to experience a drop-off.
Through four games at Auburn, Hunter has tallied 382 yards and two touchdowns on 36 rushes a year after amassing 1,687 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Rockets in 2020 to help them to a 9-2 record and a second-round berth in the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs. The Rockets are two years removed from a Class 5A North State title game appearance, and at least part of their success was tied to Hunter’s heroics on offense, defense and special teams.
But a post-Hunter drop-off hasn’t happened so far for the Rockets. Neshoba Central enters Friday’s home game against Canton with a 5-0 record, 3-0 in Region 2-5A, and Schoolar said while the success has been similar to years past, how they’ve come about that success has changed slightly.
“You can’t ask for a better start,” Schoolar said. “We’re a little different in what we do. In years past we’ve been run-heavy. We have a good quarterback who can throw it and guys who can get it, and our offensive line is getting better each week as far as pass protection and the run game.”
Senior quarterback Eli Anderson has always been able to pass the ball well, but Schoolar said Anderson finally has the athletes around him this season to truly showcase his quarterbacking abilities.
“The problem with the passing game the last two or three years has been the receiving corps itself,” Schoolar said. “He was capable of throwing the football, but we didn’t have guys who could go get it, so if you can’t catch it you’d better run it — and at the end of the day you had Jarquez in the backfield, and he was the one making plays. Eli’s only thrown two picks this year. He was hit on one of them, and the other one hit the receiver in the hands, so he hasn’t thrown a bad ball pick yet. He’s a good leader, and you kind of expect that when your dad is a football coach.”
Neshoba Central hasn’t abandoned the running game, however. Anderson will sometimes tuck it and run, and juniors Zander Kirkland and Ken Drummond have also split carries for the Rockets.
“Zander has been really good for us,” Schoolar said. “We’re not asking him to be Jarquez Hunter, and that’s what I told him before the season. We just want him to be Zander Kirkland and see what he can do. Ken Drummond runs the ball for us as well, and Eli probably runs for 45 to 50 yards a game. I think Zander has been close to 100 yards three out of our five games so far, and if he can push 85-plus and Eli can get those 40 or 50 yards, that’s pretty efficient running.”
The defense has probably been the most efficient unit for the Rockets, as Neshoba Central is allowing just 12 points per game through five contests, with 14 being the most anyone has scored on the Rockets in any one game.
“Six of our starters are three-year starters, so they’ve been in the fire for three years,” Schoolar said. “Another key point for us is that we did 7-on-7s and faced teams like Starkville, Noxubee (County), Columbus and West Point. The secondary has kind of been a weakness for us in the past, and when you play teams like that you can only get better in the secondary, so those 7-on-7s really helped.”
After this week’s game against Canton, Neshoba Central travels to Ridgeland and Jim Hill the next two weeks before closing out the regular season with a home slate against Vicksburg and Callaway.
“We want to be district champions, and I think that’ll fall between us, Vicksburg and Ridgeland,” Schoolar said. “All three of us are undefeated in district, so we’ll see. Ridgeland beat us last year twice, once in the playoffs, and Vicksburg got a new coach last year who has good things going for them.”
Kickoff against Canton is at 7 p.m. Friday at Neshoba Central.
