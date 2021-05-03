With no promise of even having a basketball season due to COVID-19, Newton boys basketball coach Crandal Porter made the best of it and took his team on an incredible journey.
Porter led the Newton Tigers to a 15-5 record and a trip to the MHSAA Class 2A state championship. His 20-plus years of coaching experience and his team’s great effort have earned him the 2020-21 Premier Preps boys basketball Coach of the Year honors.
“I just feel blessed to be named Coach of the Year,” Porter said. “I’ve been very fortunate that God has allowed everything I have touched in this sport to turn into gold. I worked so hard over my years of coaching, so I just feel truly blessed.”
Newton got off to a slow start this season, losing their first three games, and after losing a divisional contest against Philadelphia, Porter was looking for a turnaround.
“We just needed to go back to the basics,” Porter explained. “We needed to play Newton basketball and not be for individual goals but more so team play. So, before we left the locker room, I told them we were going back to old-school Newton basketball, and that is what we did.”
Porter and the Newton Tigers came up short in the state championship, but the foundation and brotherhood built last season remains the same for a run at next year’s state championship.
“One of our goals here in Newton every year is to compete for a shot at the state title,” Porter said. “I like to tell my team if we can focus on the little things, the bigger things will come.”
