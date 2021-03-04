JACKSON — Pontotoc has been a second-half team all season. It was no different on Thursday night.
Pontotoc used a big third quarter and held on to beat Choctaw Central 55-52 to claim the MHSAA Class 4A girls state basketball championship at the Mississippi Coliseum in the all-Lady Warrior matchup.
It’s Pontotoc’s (30-4) fifth state title in school history and first since 2012.
“I told the girls at halftime let’s keep doing what we do and have a big run in the third quarter, and we will win the game,” Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard said. “We knew they were going to hit big runs, so it was matter of us answering those. We’re a defensive team, and I’m so proud of the girls for handling everything well.”
Pontotoc opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 31-24 and outscored Choctaw Central 17-4 in the quarter to take a 36-26 lead heading into the final period.
The Pontotoc defense held Choctaw Central to just 1-for-14 from three-point range in the second half and 3-for-25 for the game.
“We had to make them play off the dribble and not let them spot up and shoot,” Heard said. “Our plan was to keep them in front and play off the dribble, and when they had to relocate it got them off rhythm.”
In the fourth quarter, Pontotoc built as much as a 12-point lead, but Choctaw Central wouldn’t go away. The Lady Warriors went on a 11-2 run with just over three minutes left to cut the lead to 48-45.
Makayla Boyd hit a 3-point play with 41 seconds left that gave Pontotoc a 53-47 advantage. Boyd had 16 points to lead Pontotoc.
“My teammates kept encouraging me to shoot and make shots,” Boyd said. “This is amazing, because this year dealing with COVID and being state champs is great.”
Pontotoc’s lead got cut to 54-52 with 17 seconds left on a layup by Lyleonia Johnson, but Sky Vaughn made one of two free throws and the potential game tying 3-pointer for Choctaw Central bounced off the rim as time expired.
Allie Beckley added 12 points for Pontotoc, while Vaughn chipped in 11 points and Samya Brooks had 10 points. Brooks was named the games Most Valuable Player.
“Since the Tishomingo County game I told the girls we don’t lose third quarters, and we haven’t,” Heard said. “Girls basketball is big in Pontotoc, and I’m glad we could bring back another championship.”
Meloney Thames had a game-high 22 points to lead Choctaw Central (29-4), while Carly Keats added 20 points.
“In the first quarter we had a chance to get a big lead and missed shots and turned the ball over,” Choctaw Central coach Bill Smith said. “We had a letdown in the third quarter, and it cost us. We missed the first 3-pointer of the game and the last one of the game and just need one.”
