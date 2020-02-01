The West Lauderdale girls soccer team advanced to the MHSAA Class 4A North State title game with a 4-1 win at Mooreville in Saturday afternoon playoff soccer action.
A goal by Bailee Fairley off a corner kick by Lucy Green gave the Lady Knights a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, and Kaylee Harrison’s goal in the 20th minute made it 2-0 West Lauderdale. Two minutes later, Alice Williamson scored to put her team up 3-0, but a Mooreville goal in the 28th minute cut the lead to 3-1.
West Lauderdale scored once more in the 70th minute when Fairley found the back of the net off an assist from Anna Claire Nance.
The Lady Knights (21-1-3) will host Newton County at Meridian Community College in the North State title game at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
SACRED HEART 3, CLARKDALE GIRLS 2
The Lady Bulldogs’ season came to an end at Sacred Heart Saturday as the Lady Crusaders edged Clarkdale 3-2 in the second round of the MHSAA Classes 1-3A playoffs Saturday.
Mary Ashley Culpepper and Kristen Phillips scored one goal each for Clarkdale. The game was tied 2-2 at the half.
Clarkdale ended the season with a 15-6-1 record.
NEWTON COUNTY 3, NEW ALBANY BOYS 0
The Cougars held a slim 1-0 lead for most of the contest before a pair of late goals put the game out of reach as Newton County beat New Albany in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs Saturday.
Davi Roldan scored the Cougars’ first goal in the 34th minute, and the score remained the same until Graham Lewis found the back of the net in the 71st minute to make it 2-0 Newton County. Lewis scored again in the 78th minute to give his team a 3-0 lead.
Newton County (22-1) will play at Ripley Tuesday for the Class 4A North State title game.
NEWTON COUNTY 1, CALEDONIA GIRLS 0
The Lady Cougars advanced to the Class 4A North State title game with a 1-0 win at Caledonia Saturday in the second round of the playoffs.
Newton County (16-7) will play at West Lauderdale at Meridian Community College in the North State title game at 5:30 p.m.
