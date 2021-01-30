Alice Williamson scored four goals for West Lauderdale as the Lady Knights shut out Itawamba AHS 6-0 Saturday in the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Kaylee Harrison and Bailee Fairley each scored one goal for West Lauderdale. Anna Kate Humphries and Copeland Tillery combined for the shutout at keeper, with Humphries tallying one save in goal in the first half and Tillery getting two saves in the second half.
West Lauderdale (17-3-2) will face the winner of Mooreville vs. Newton County Tuesday in the South State title game.
CLARKDALE GIRLS 2, FRANKLIN COUNTY 0
Kristen Phillips and Kamryn Isom each had a goal for the Lady Bulldogs as they beat Franklin County in the second round of the Class I playoffs Saturday.
Brooke Robinson had an assist for Clarkdale, which will host St. Patrick Tuesday for the South State title game. Keeper Katie Brooke Smith had the shutout for Clarkdale.
CLARKDALE BOYS 4, FRANKLIN COUNTY 1
The Clarkdale boys took advantage of an own goal by Franklin County and added three more to advance past the second round of the Class I playoffs.
Avery Anders, Ian Graham and Cal Culpepper all scored a goal for the Bulldogs, and Graham and Culpepper also had an assist.
Clarkdale will face Resurrection Tuesday in the South State championship game.
MOOREVILLE GIRLS 2, NEWTON COUNTY 1
Kaylee Avant scored Newton County’s lone goal in the 65th minute on a penalty kick as Mooreville edged the Lady Cougars in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The game was tied 1-1 in the 79th minute before Mooreville scored to give it a one-goal advantage, and time was called immediately after Newton County subsequently tapped the ball in play.
Mooreville advanced to face West Lauderdale in the South State title game.
