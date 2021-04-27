Breelyn Cain got the win for West Lauderdale on the mound and helped her cause at the plate as the Lady Knights beat Itawamba AHS 5-1 in Tuesday prep fast-pitch action in Collinsville.
The win gave the Lady Knights a sweep in the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A postseason. West Lauderdale beat Itawamba AHS 8-4 Monday in Game 1.
Cain pitched all seven innings, with Itawamba AHS’s only run coming via a solo shot by Kaylee Owens. The Lady Indians managed just four hits and a walk off Cain, and she finished the game with nine strikeouts.
Offensively, Cain was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Kayla Horton finished 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Courtney Lewis also doubled for West Lauderdale, and Kacey Williams and McKinley Maxwell both went 2-for-4.
NEWTON COUNTY BOUNCES BACK, WINS TWO
After Sumrall got a walkoff in against Newton County 5-4 Monday, the Lady Cougars returned home and won a pair of games Tuesday, 5-1 and 8-1.
The wins advanced the Lady Cougars to the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
In Tuesday’s Game 2, Shae Jimmie got the win, giving up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two in seven innings pitched. Casey Dube went 3-for-3 with a double, and Katelyn Jackson and Brelie Phillips also doubled for Newton County, while Z Bell tripled to help her team win 5-1.
In Game 3, Lanie Phillips went 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Brelie Phillips doubled and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Mandarie Leach was 1-for-1 with a double and two RBIs. Jimmie again got the win, pitching six innings and giving up an unearned run on six hits while striking out one.
NESHOBA CENTRAL COMPLETES SWEEP
Tenly Grisham was 3-for-3 with three runs scored Tuesday as Neshoba Central blanked Center Hill 10-0 to complete its second-round sweep.
The Lady Rockets won Game 1 Monday, 12-1, to kick off its MHSAA Class 5A postseason stretch after having a first-round bye.
AnnaLeigh Jones, Kylee Thompson, Elleigh Willis and Shante Beaulieu each doubled for the Lady Rockets in Tuesday’s contest, and Willis and Thompson each had two RBIs. Willis got the win, giving up just two hits while striking out eight, and the game was called after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
CHOCTAW CENTRAL ROLLS
After beating Yazoo City 24-3 Monday to open second-round play, Choctaw Central completed the sweep with a 15-0 win Tuesday in the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Leia Phillips finished 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored in Tuesday’s contest, while Tayla Willis was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Neera Bell and Ciji Vaughn tripled, and Vaughn was a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Tyra Billy finished 2-for-4 for the Lady Warriors, and Tori Henry also doubled for Choctaw Central. Bell started and pitched one scoreless inning, while Henry pitched the next three and gave up just two hits while striking out four. The game was called after the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
ENTERPRISE SWEEPS LOYD STAR
Following an 11-4 win Monday, Enterprise scored four runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to take a 6-3 victory against Loyd Star, completing the sweep in the second round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs.
Chloe Litchfield finished 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for Enterprise, and Kylee Dewitt was also 2-for-4. Camry Johnson had a double for the Lady Bulldogs as well.
Harley Morland got the win, pitching seven innings and giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out four and walking three.
Other Playoff Scores — Tuesday
MHSAA Class 3A Second Round
GAME 1: Southeast Lauderdale 12, Yazoo County 11 (Game 2 Wednesday)
Other Playoff Scores — Monday
GAME 1: Union 6, St. Patrick 0
