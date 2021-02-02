Anna Kate Humphries had 12 saves for West Lauderdale, including a save on a penalty kick, as the Lady Knights shut out Mooreville 6-0 Tuesday to win the MHSAA Class 4A North State title.
The win earned West Lauderdale (18-3-2) a berth in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday. It’s the Lady Knights’ sixth-consecutive state title game berth, and West Lauderdale is looking for its fifth state championship.
Ember Temple had four goals for the Lady Knights, and Bailee Fairley finished with three assists. Fairley and Rylee Dunlap also had one goal each, and Alice Williamson and Kaylee Harrison each had an assist.
CLARKDALE BOYS 7, RESURRECTION 2
Cal Culpepper had a hat trick for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs beat Resurrection Catholic 7-2 Tuesday to win the MHSAA Class I South State title.
The Bulldogs advanced to the state championship round for the first time in program history.
In addition to Culpepper’s three goals, Christian Warren had two goals, and Ian Graham and Cole Gardner tallied one goal apiece. Graham also had two assists, while Culpepper, Devin Clark, Avery Anders and Mason Horne each finished with one assist.
ST. PATRICK 2, CLARKDALE GIRLS 0
The Clarkdale girls lost a low-scoring game against St. Patrick in the Class I South State title game Tuesday.
“It was a tough loss,” Lady Bulldogs coach Brandon Rodgers said. “We couldn’t find the back of the net.”
The Lady Bulldogs finished the season 10-8-2.
