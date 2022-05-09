Southeast Lauderdale fell into a 4-1 hole after one inning of play and could never claw its way out as the Tigers fell to Seminary 15-4 in the decisive Game 3 of their MHSAA Class 3A third-round baseball playoff series Monday at Southeast Lauderdale.
The loss eliminated the Tigers from postseason contention, with Seminary advancing to play Clarkdale this week in the Class 3A state semifinal round. Southeast Lauderdale finished the season with a 23-11 record and an MHSAA Region 5-3A championship in addition to making it three rounds deep into the playoffs.
“I told our guys if you’d have told us at the beginning of the season we’d win our division and be in the third round with 23 wins, I would’ve been thrilled,” Southeast Lauderdale head coach Shay Cooper said. “We get to this point and everyone wants more — including myself — but I’d have taken it early on (in the season). We only had four seniors with a lot of young guys playing, so we exceeded a lot of expectations.”
Those four are Will Wood, Mason Grogan, Stephen Mimbs and Reagan Smith, who will graduate this month.
“Our group was a gritty group; I wish we had a number of how many games we were down that we ended up coming from behind to win,” Cooper said. “That says a lot about those seniors. They pushed, and the young guys followed suit.”
With most of the roster returning next season, Cooper said he feels like the 2023 Tigers have a lot to which they can look forward.
“We’re excited,” Cooper said. “There are some holes to fill — there always are — but we feel good about what we have returning, and we feel like we have some guys who can fill those holes. We have to continue developing and getting better.”
WEST LAUDERDALE 12, MOOREVILLE 10
The Knights trailed 7-2 going into the sixth inning but scored five runs each in the final two frames to take a 12-10 victory in the decisive Game 3 of their third-round playoff series Monday at Mooreville.
Cannon Graham finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs for West Lauderdale, and Commondre Cole was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Gray Alexander doubled and drove in two runs, and Cade Kennedy doubled, walked twice and drove in a run. Jacob Wooten also doubled for West Lauderdale.
Reliever Ridge Brown struck out three batters in the bottom of the seventh inning to get the save for West Lauderdale.
Prep Softball
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 5, RALEIGH 1
Madalyn Goodman pitched seven strong innings for the Lady Tigers as Southeast Lauderdale took Game 3 of its MHSAA Class 3A third-round series Monday at Raleigh.
The win advanced the Lady Tigers to the 3A state semifinal round, in which they’ll play Enterprise this week.
Goodman surrendered just one run on six hits for Southeast Lauderdale while striking out three. Bre Ruffin scored twice for the Lady Tigers, and Claire Sullivan went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Kayde Lee finished 2-for-4. Jaeden Carney also drove in a run for Southeast Lauderdale.
WEST LAUDERDALE 5, HOUSTON 2
Addison Cornish went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for West Lauderdale as the Lady Knights took a decisive Game 3 at Houston Monday in the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A postseason.
Victoria Irby was 3-for-3 with a double for West Lauderdale, and Keleigh Moore finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Breelyn Cain had a double and also got the win on the mound, tossing seven innings and yielding two runs on seven hits while striking out nine.
