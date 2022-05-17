West Lauderdale managed just three hits against Pontotoc and committed three errors in a 6-0 loss in Game 2 of the MHSAA Class 4A baseball state semifinal round Tuesday in Collinsville.
The loss eliminated the Knights from the playoffs, with Pontotoc advancing to the Class 4A state championship round. West Lauderdale trailed 1-0 going into the seventh before Pontotoc scored five in the top of the frame to put the game out of reach.
Cannon Graham was 2-for-3 for West Lauderdale, and Gray Alexander also collected a hit for the Knights. Starter Ian Herrington suffered the loss despite a solid performance, as he pitched six innings and gave up one run on seven hits while striking out six.
The Knights ended their season with a 25-9 record.
Prep Softball
NESHOBA CENTRAL 7, EAST CENTRAL 0
Lanayah Henry had a dominant performance on the mound for Neshoba Central as the Lady Rockets took Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 5A softball state championship series Tuesday night at Southern Miss.
Henry pitched all seven innings, giving up just four hits while striking out four, and she also finished 2-for-4 with a triple at the plate. Hamaya Fielder, Mya Willis and Mauhree Jones each drove in a run for Neshoba Central, and Miley Thomas was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Tenly Grisham went 2-for-4, stole a base and scored twice.
Game 2 between Neshoba Central and East Central is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. A win would give the Lady Rockets a state championship. Game 3, if needed, would take place Saturday.
BOONEVILLE 6, ENTERPRISE 1
Enterprise could not get going offensively Tuesday afternoon, dropping Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 3A state championship series at Southern Miss.
Catherine Stroud had the Lady Bulldogs’ lone RBI, and Delaney Perry and Emma Hill each had one hit. Harley Morland took the loss, pitching seven innings and yielding six runs on nine hits while striking out five.
Game 2 between Enterprise and Booneville is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday. Game 3, if necessary, would take place Saturday.
