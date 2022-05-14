Enterprise pitcher Abby Godwin didn’t mind joining in the dog pile at second base.
After all, she and her Lady Bulldogs were celebrating a state championship series berth.
After taking Game 1 against Southeast Lauderdale 10-8 Friday at home, Enterprise won a decisive Game 2 at Southeast Lauderdale 11-7 Saturday afternoon to sweep the MHSAA Class 3A South State title series and punch their ticket to Hattiesburg. That was plenty of reason for Godwin and her teammates to pile up on one another in excitement.
“It was just amazing,” Godwin said. “They told us before (the game) if we win we’re going to do it, and I saw an opportunity and jumped into it.”
Kylie Dewitt finished 2-for-5 for Enteprise, and Marlee Brannan was 2-for-4, while Reagan Winstead went 2-for-3. It’s Enterprise’s first state title series berth since 2019, and Lady Bulldogs head coach Jeremy Wilkins said the emotions he and his players were feeling were beyond description.
“I’m extremely proud of this group of girls who have worked so hard every day in practice up to this point,” Wilkins said. “They took control of the goal and worked toward it every single day, and this is the culmination of that where they get to go to Hattiesburg and play for a state championship.”
Senior Catherine Stroud said earning the opportunity to play for a state championship means the world to everyone on the team, especially her and fellow senior Anna Claire Brewer.
“To be honest, I didn’t think we would get to this point (at first), but when we got to the middle of the season I was like, ‘Yeah, I know we can,’” Stroud said.
Brewer admitted she also didn’t see the team making it to state at the start of the season, but the work she and her teammates put in allowed them to realize their potential — which made the more difficult days rewarding.
“I know last year we were really upset when we didn’t make it this far, so this year, making it this far really makes us feel good,” Brewer said. “There were a lot of practices where (Wilkins) wanted to cut our heads off, but making it this far really makes me feel good.”
For Southeast Lauderdale, Lily Jameison finished 2-for-4 with a double, and Madalyn Goodman, Jaeden Carney and Katie Moulds each collected two hits. The Lady Tigers trailed 11-4 going into the bottom of the seventh but managed to score three runs, something Southeast Lauderdale head coach Chris Harper said was a testament to their tenacity — a tenacity that got them as far as the state semifinal round.
“That’s pretty much the essence of this team,” Harper said. “They never give up. I knew we were going to score some runs, we just dug ourself in such a big hole that it was hard to get out of. My hat’s off to Enterprise; they have a great team, and we’ll be pulling for them.”
Game 1 of the Class 3A championship series is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Southern Miss, with Game 2 taking place Thursday afternoon. A potential Game 3 would take place Saturday.
NESHOBA CENTRAL ADVANCES TO STATE
The Lady Rockets swept New Hope in the MHSAA Class 5A state semifinal round with wins of 7-1 Thursday at home and 9-0 Friday at New Hope.
Neshoba Central will play in the Class 5A state title series next week at Southern Miss, with Game 1 taking place at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Game 2 beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
In Thursday’s Game 1, Mauhree Jones had a solo home run, and Sa’Nya Jackson finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Charmayne Morris also drove in a run. Lanayah Henry pitched seven innings, giving up one run on two hits while striking out eight to get the win for the Lady Rockets.
In Game 2 Friday, Jones had another home run and four RBIs for Neshoba Central. Jackson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for the Lady Rockets, while Mya Willis had a double and a triple and scored twice. Morris finished 2-for-4 with a triple, and Tenly Grisham also went 2-for-4.
Henry got the win for Neshoba Central again Friday, pitching seven scoreless innings and giving up just one hit and two walks while striking out eight.
KOSCIUSKO SWEEPS WEST LAUDERDALE
The West Lauderdale softball team committed four costly errors as it dropped Game 1 Thursday at Kosciusko in the MHSAA Class 4A state semifinal round.
In Friday’s Game 2, the Lady Knights and Lady Whippets were tied 6-6 after seven innings, but Kosciusko scored 10 runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 16-6 win, eliminating West Lauderdale from postseason contention.
Addison Cornish finished 2-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's Game 1, and Nazli Staten and Victoria Irby also drove in runs for the Lady Knights, while Keleigh Moore had a double. Breelyn Cain took the loss on the mound, yielding five runs, three earned, on eight hits while striking out one.
In Game 2 Friday, Carsyn Mott doubled and drove in three runs for West Lauderdale, and Moore doubled and drove in a run. Cain also hit a double for the Lady Knights, and Staten had an RBI.
Starter Emma McNeil lasted seven innings for West Lauderdale, giving up seven runs, six earned, on eight hits while striking out one.
Prep Baseball
CLARKDALE, SEMINARY GO TO GAME 3
Cal Culpepper pitched seven dominant innings as Clarkdale took Game 1 against Seminary 5-2 Friday in the MHSAA Class 3A state semifinal baseball series at Clarkdale.
Culpepper struck out 11 batters and gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits to get the win. Houston Wedgeworth finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Bulldogs, and Jake Williams had a home run and two RBIs, while Colson Thompson also doubled for Clarkdale.
In Saturday’s Game 2, Seminary rebounded with a 12-1 win in five innings to force a decisive Game 3 Monday night at Clarkdale. Walker Swearingen, Houston Wedgeworth and Drake Collum each had one of Clarkdale’s three total hits in Saturday’s game.
PONTOTOC 3, WEST LAUDERDALE 2
Dylan Brown and Caden Boswell combined for a strong performance on the mound, but West Lauderdale was unable to muster enough offense as Pontotoc took Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 4A state semifinal series Saturday at Pontotoc.
Brown pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out five, and Boswell pitched 1 2/3 innings, striking out one and yielding just two walks. Cade Kennedy doubled for West Lauderdale in Game 1, and Jackson Parker finished 2-for-3, while Cannon Graham had the Knights’ lone RBI.
The opener was rained out Friday at Pontotoc, adjusting the two teams’ schedule. Game 2 is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at West Lauderdale. If necessary, Game 3 will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pontotoc.
