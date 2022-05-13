Cal Culpepper pitched seven dominant innings as Clarkdale took Game 1 against Seminary 5-2 Friday in the MHSAA Class 3A state semifinal baseball series at Clarkdale.
Culpepper struck out 11 batters and gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits to get the win. Houston Wedgeworth finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Bulldogs, and Jake Williams had a home run and two RBIs, while Colson Thompson also doubled for Clarkdale.
WEST LAUDERDALE RAINED OUT
The Knights’ opener in the MHSAA Class 4A semifinal series was rained out Friday at Pontotoc, adjusting the two teams’ schedule.
Game 1 will now take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pontotoc, while Game 2 will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at West Lauderdale. If necessary, Game 3 will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pontotoc.
Prep Softball
NESHOBA CENTRAL ADVANCES TO STATE
The Lady Rockets swept New Hope in the MHSAA Class 5A state semifinal round with wins of 7-1 Thursday at home and 9-0 Friday at New Hope.
Neshoba Central will play in the Class 5A state title series next week at Southern Miss, with Game 1 taking place at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Game 2 beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
In Thursday’s Game 1, Mauhree Jones had a solo home run, and Sa’Nya Jackson finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Charmayne Morris also drove in a run. Lanayah Henry pitched seven innings, giving up one run on two hits while striking out eight to get the win for the Lady Rockets.
In Game 2 Friday, Jones had another home run and four RBIs for Neshoba Central. Jackson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for the Lady Rockets, while Mya Willis had a double and a triple and scored twice. Morris finished 2-for-4 with a triple, and Tenly Grisham also went 2-for-4.
Henry got the win for Neshoba Central again Friday, pitching seven scoreless innings and giving up just one hit and two walks while striking out eight.
KOSCIUSKO SWEEPS WEST LAUDERDALE
The West Lauderdale softball team committed four costly errors as it dropped Game 1 Thursday at Kosciusko in the MHSAA Class 4A state semifinal round.
In Friday’s Game 2, the Lady Knights and Lady Whippets were tied 6-6 after seven innings, but Kosciusko scored 10 runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 16-6 win, eliminating West Lauderdale from postseason contention.
Addison Cornish finished 2-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's Game 1, and Nazli Staten and Victoria Irby also drove in runs for the Lady Knights, while Keleigh Moore had a double. Breelyn Cain took the loss on the mound, yielding five runs, three earned, on eight hits while striking out one.
In Game 2 Friday, Carsyn Mott doubled and drove in three runs for West Lauderdale, and Moore doubled and drove in a run. Cain also hit a double for the Lady Knights, and Staten had an RBI.
Starter Emma McNeil lasted seven innings for West Lauderdale, giving up seven runs, six earned, on eight hits while striking out one.
OTHER SCORES
MHSAA Class 3A softball semifinals
Game 1: Enterprise 10, Southeast Lauderdale 8
