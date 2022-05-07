Southeast Lauderdale scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and then walked it off in the bottom of the ninth as the Lady Tigers edged Raleigh 9-8 in Game 2 of their MHSAA Class 3A third-round prep softball playoff series Friday at Southeast Lauderdale.
After dropping Game 1, 11-7, Thursday at Raleigh, the Lady Tigers’ Game 2 win forced a decisive Game 3, which will be played Monday night at Raleigh.
Raleigh scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and led 7-5 going into the bottom of the frame, but Jaeden Carney hit a two-run single to tie the game at 7 and send it into extras. Raleigh and Southeast Lauderdale traded runs in the eighth inning to knot the game at 8 before Lady Tigers starter Madalyn Goodman held Raleigh scoreless in the top of the ninth.
Goodman then grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice, and Claire Sullivan beat the throw at home plate to walk it off for Southeast Lauderdale.
Bre Ruffin finished 2-for-5 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Lily Jamieson was 2-for-5 with an RBI, while Carney went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Goodman drove in three runs for the Lady Tigers and pitched all nine innings, giving up seven runs — one earned — on five hits while striking out one.
WEST LAUDERDALE, HOUSTON GO TO GAME 3
The Lady Knights dropped Game 1 of their Class 4A playoff series Thursday at Houston 3-0 before rebounding with a 5-1 win Friday at home to force a decisive Game 3 Monday night.
Breelyn Cain got the win in Game 2 for West Lauderdale, pitching seven innings and yielding an unearned run on five hits while striking out four. She also doubled and finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate.
Caroline Walker went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for West Lauderdale in Game 2, while Addison Cornish was 2-for-3, and Carsyn Mott drove in a run for the Lady Knights.
ENTERPRISE SWEEPS WESSON
Enterprise defeated Wesson at home 12-1 Friday in Game 1 then took Game 2 Saturday on the road 10-0 to get the sweep in the third round of the MHSAA Class 3A postseason.
The Lady Bulldogs will play in the South State title series this week with a berth in the Class 3A championship series on the line.
In Saturday's Game 2, Abby Godwin got the win, pitching seven shutout innings and yielding just five hits while strikeout out two. Catherine Stroud and Emma Hill both homered for the Lady Bulldogs in Game 2, with Stroud finishing 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Hill going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Anna Claire Brewer and Camry Johnson both drove in two runs for Enterprise, and Harley Morland finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Kylee Dewitt was 2-for-4 for Enterprise in Game 2.
NESHOBA CENTRAL, SALTILLO GO TO GAME 3
The Lady Rockets dropped Game 1 of their Class 5A third-round playoff series at Saltillo 3-2 Friday before getting a 9-2 win Saturday at home to send the series to Game 3 Monday.
In Saturday’s Game 2, Tenly Grisham went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs, while Lanayah Henry and Miley Thomas both finished 2-for-3. Charmayne Norris doubled, and Dakota Williamson also had a home run for Neshoba Central.
Henry got the win in Game 2, pitching six innings and giving up one run on six hits while striking out six. Mauhree Jones pitched the seventh inning, surrendering one run on two hits.
SUMRALL ELIMINATES NEWTON COUNTY
The Lady Cougars dropped both games of their Class 4A third-round playoff series against Sumrall 11-2 Friday and 3-1 Saturday.
The loss eliminated Newton County from the playoffs, and the Lady Cougars finished 23-8 on the season.
In Friday’s Game 1, Maeli Ben doubled for Newton County, and Zahayliah Bell finished 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Brelie Phillips also drove in a run. In Saturday’s contest, Phillips doubled, and Ben drove in a run for the Lady Cougars, while Hannah Chaney finished 2-for-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.