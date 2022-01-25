The shots weren’t hitting the net, but Luke Smith didn’t tell his players to make drastic changes at the half.
The Clarkdale boys soccer team held a 2-1 lead at home against Loyd Star after 40 minutes in the opening round of the MHSAA Class I playoffs Tuesday, and the Bulldogs were frustrated they had such limited offensive success up to that point.
“I thought we dominated the first half outside of putting the ball in the back of the net,” Smith said. “We probably had 15 or 16 shots, so I just told them to make sure to come out in the second half and keep doing what we’ve been doing, and they’ll eventually start falling — and they did.”
A six-goal second half gave the Bulldogs an 8-1 win, advancing them to Saturday’s second-round game. Cal Culpepper had a hat trick for Clarkdale, and four other Clarkdale players got into the scoring column.
Avery Anders and Culpepper scored Clarkdale’s first-half goals, and Culpepper added his second in the 52nd minute off an assist by Anders. Mason Horne scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute to put Clarkdale ahead 4-1, and Ian Graham added a goal for the Bulldogs two minutes later, followed by Culpepper’s third in the 60th minute.
Devin Clark made it 7-1 Clarkdale with a nice goal in the 69th minute, and Anders’ second goal in the 70th minute triggered the seven-goal mercy rule to give the Bulldogs an 8-1 win.
“The first half was a little rough, but we persevered through it,” Culpepper said. “I have the best teammates, that’s all I can say.”
Smith said Culpepper showed once again he can be relied upon when the spotlight is big.
“He just shows up in big games,” Smith said. “At a time when we’re struggling to find the back of the net, he gets three goals and two assists to help us finally get there. He seems to always show up when we need him.”
After such a frustrating opening 40 minutes, Culpepper admitted it was difficult to stay composed, but he credited his teammates’ leadership for understanding the goals would eventually come and knowing not to panic.
“It’s definitely hard, but having teammates who tell you to keep going and keep you accountable in those situations, that’s what keeps you going,” Culpepper said.
Culpepper finished with two assists, while Clark, Anders and Graham also had one assist each.
CLARKDALE GIRLS 5, FRANKLIN COUNTY 0
McCall Gilmore and Brooke Gibson each had two goals for Clarkdale as the Lady Bulldogs shut out Franklin County Monday at home in the first round of the MHSAA Class I playoffs.
Audrey Gibson added a goal for Clarkdale, and Maddie Gibson and Gilmore each had an assist. Katie Brooke Smith had a clean sheet for the Lady Bulldogs at keeper.
WEST LAUDERDALE GIRLS 3, ITAWAMBA AHS 0
Lilly Vincent, Alexa Aubrey and Kaylee Harrison each had a goal for the Lady Knights as West Lauderdale advanced Monday to play New Albany in the second round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
Emily Benthall, Katie Lank and Vincent each had an assist for West Lauderdale, and Anna Kate Humphries finished with three saves and a clean sheet in the goal for the Lady Knights.
