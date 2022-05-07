Cal Culpepper and Walker Swearingen both pitched gems for Clarkdale as the Bulldogs swept their third-round playoff series against St. Stanislaus with a 3-0 win Friday on the road and a 7-2 home win Saturday in prep baseball action.
The sweep advanced Clarkdale to the fourth round of the MHSAA Class 3A postseason, where the Bulldogs will face the winner of the Southeast Lauderdale-Seminary series, which will be played Monday night.
In Friday’s game, Culpepper pitched seven shutout innings and allowed just four hits while striking out seven. Jake Williams hit a home run, and Luke Williams finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Houston Wedgeworth also drove in a run for the Bulldogs’ 3-0 win.
In Game 2 Saturday, Swearingen had a dominant performance on the mound, pitching seven innings and giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits while striking out 14. Culpepper went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for the Bulldogs in Game 2, and Colson Thompson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Drake Collum finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
WEST LAUDERDALE, MOOREVILLE GO TO GAME 3
The Knights lost 2-0 at Mooreville in Game 1 Friday but rebounded with a 17-7 win at home in Game 2 of the third round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs Saturday.
The victory Saturday forced a Game 3 Monday night.
West Lauderdale managed just two hits in Friday’s game, and Ian Herrington suffered the loss on the mound despite a strong performance. Herrington pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out 11.
In Game 2 Saturday, Cade Kennedy went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for the Knights as they evened the series. Cannon Graham was 2-for-3 with a double, and Jacob Wooten doubled and drove in two for West Lauderdale. Brett Busbea had a home run and three RBIs for the Knights, and Commondre Cole hit a home run as well.
Dylan Brown got the win in Game 2, pitching 4 2/3 innings of relief and giving up just three hits while striking out eight.
NESHOBA CENTRAL SWEEPS NEW HOPE
The Rockets extended their winning streak to nine games as they swept New Hope 3-1 and 5-3 Friday and Saturday in the third round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs.
The win sent Neshoba Central (28-4) to the 5A state semifinal round, in which the Rockets will face Saltillo.
In Friday’s Game 1, RB Hardin finished 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Jesse Hancock got the win, pitching four innings and giving up one run on two hits with three strikeouts. Sanders Griffis pitched the next two innings, striking out two, and Reid Hall tossed a scoreless seventh with one strikeout for the save.
In Game 2 Saturday, Hall went 2-for-4 with a double, and Jordan Davis, Grayson Fulton and Hardin each drove in a run. Rhett Stovall got the win in relief, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out one while inducing eight groundball outs.
OTHER SCORES
Game 1: Seminary 9, Southeast Lauderdale 6
Game 2: Southeast Lauderdale 8, Seminary 6 (Game 3 Monday night)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.