Clarkdale advanced to the second round of the MHSAA Class I postseason with a 4-2 win at home against Our Lady Academy in Tuesday night girls prep soccer action.
Kristen Phillips and Maddie Gibson each had two goals for Clarkdale, while Mary Ashley Culpepper tallied three assists for the Lady Bulldogs.
Clarkdale will face Franklin County Saturday in the second round.
WEST LAUDERDALE 7, CORINTH GIRLS 0
A hat trick for West Lauderdale’s Ember Temple helped the Lady Knights beat Corinth Tuesday in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
In addition to Temple’s three goals, Alice Williamson finished with two goals for West Lauderdale, and Aslan Shirley and Kaylee Harrison each scored one goal for the Lady Knights.
Keeper Anna Kate Humphries had the shutout for West Lauderdale and finished with one save in goal.
The Lady Knights will face Itawamba AHS Saturday in the second round.
NEWTON COUNTY 3, NEW ALBANY 2
Kaylee Avant scored two goals for Newton County as it edged New Albany 3-2 Tuesday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Emma Claire Thornton added a goal for the Lady Cougars, who will face Mooreville Saturday in the second round.
NEW ALBANY 1, WEST LAUDERDALE BOYS 0, OT
New Albany and West Lauderdale were scoreless through 80 minutes, but New Albany out-shot the Knights in penalty kicks 4-3 to take a 1-0 overtime win in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A boys soccer playoffs.
RIPLEY BOYS 2, NEWTON COUNTY 1
Christian Velazquez scored the Cougars’ only goal as Ripley edged the Newton County boys 2-1 in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs.
