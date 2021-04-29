A home doubleheader gave Clarkdale the perfect start in the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs Thursday afternoon.
The Bulldogs swept Tylertown 10-0 and 16-4 to advance to the second round of the playoffs in prep baseball action.
In Game 1, Houston Wedgeworth got the win, pitching all five innings and giving up just one hit and two walks while striking out seven. He also had a three-run triple at the plate.
Austin Freeman finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Game 1, while Cal Culpepper drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.
In Game 2, Culpepper got the start and the win, surrendering one run on two hits and three walks while striking out 10. Gavin Moffett and Colson Thompson each pitched one inning, combining for three strikeouts. The game was called after the sixth inning due to the mercy rule.
Offensively, Freeman went 3-for-4 with a walk and four runs scored in the second game, and Culpepper finished 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Colson Thompson went 2-for-3, and Evan Gant had a three-run double for Clarkdale.
WEST LAUDERDALE 7, NEW ALBANY 5
A two-run home run by Cade Kennedy was the difference as West Lauderdale edged New Albany Thursday night in Game 1 of the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs in Collinsville.
Jackson Parker finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Knights, and Leighton Jenkins doubled. Mason Willis, Commondre Cole, Tanner Parker and Brandon Epting each had one RBI for West Lauderdale.
Willis got the win, pitching four innings and giving up four runs, two earned, on six hits and one walk while striking out six. Cole Wilkerson pitched the final three innings, surrendering an unearned run on three hits while striking out two. West Lauderdale committed three errors on defense.
SEMINARY 4, SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 1
Despite outhitting Seminary 7-3, the Tigers could only plate one run in a loss to the Bulldogs in Game 1 of the first round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs Thursday at Southeast Lauderdale.
Jacob Hostetler had the Tigers’ lone RBI and finished 2-for-3 with a double, and Jayden Creel was 2-for-4 with a double.
Matthew Partridge started for the Tigers and pitched two innings, giving up four runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks while striking out two. Mason Grogan pitched the next three innings, striking out one and walking two, and Camden Cooper tossed the final two innings, striking out one. Southeast Lauderdale had six errors.
ENTERPRISE 9, EAST MARION 0
John Carter Kennedy pitched a no-hitter for Enterprise as the Bulldogs took Game 1 of the first round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs Thursday at Enterprise.
A walk and an error was the only thing keeping Kennedy from perfection, as he finished the night with 12 strikeouts. Offensively, Blake Wilkins went 2-for-4 with a double for Enterprise, and Daniel Swain was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Jake Shelby also tripled for the Bulldogs, and Jayden Gunn drove in two runners.
NEWTON COUNTY 6, ST. STANISLAUS 3
Newton County went on the road and got a victory in Game 1 of the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A playoffs Thursday.
David Burton pitched seven innings for the Cougars to get the win, giving up three runs, two earned, on seven hits and two walks while striking out four.
Tyson Wood finished 2-for-4 for Newton County, and Braxton Thoms went 2-for-3 with a double. Riley Cain and Tyler Cavenaugh also doubled.
GERMANTOWN 8, NESHOBA CENTRAL 0
Cade Hall and Ramie Harrison each had one hit — the only hits the Rockets could muster as Neshoba Central fell at Germantown Thursday in Game 1 of the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs.
Harrison’s hit was a double.
