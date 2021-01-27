The Clarkdale boys soccer team advanced to the second round of the MHSAA Class I playoffs with a 3-2 win over St. Patrick Wednesday evening.
Ian Graham, Avery Anders and Cole Gardner each scored a goal for Clarkdale, which will play Franklin County Saturday in the second round.
“I was really proud of how our guys played,” Clarkdale boys soccer coach Luke Smith said. “We took the lead twice before they tied it up both times, and then Cole scored with 13 minutes left to put us up 3-2. I was really happy for Cole, because he’s been more of a defensive midfielder for us this year so he hasn’t scored as many goals as he has in the past.
“To step up and score in a tied game with 13 minutes left was a big-time play by him. I also thought our defense played well — we only allowed about five or six shots, but credit to St. Patrick for burying two of those. We knew they would be tough coming in, and I’m proud of the boys for stepping up to the occasion.”
Anders and Graham also had assists for Clarkdale.
