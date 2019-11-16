Derryon Gray’s 11-yard touchdown pass to John Campbell in the third quarter was all that was needed in the Bulldogs’ Class 4A second-round game against Wesson.
It was only Gray’s third attempt and second completion of the night, but it got the job done as Enterprise’s defense shut out the Cobras, and the 6-0 victory sets up a third-round matchup with Scott Central (10-2) next week
The Bulldogs managed only 49 total yards on offense, 27 coming on the ground from Campbell on five carries, and went 1-for-5 on third down. But Wesson (8-5) was held to 79 total yards on offense and converted just 2 of 6 third-down attempts.
Campbell also led the Enterprise (11-1) defense with six tackles.
Itawamba Agricultural 9, West Lauderdale 7
A 25-yard field goal with less than a minute to play gave the Indians a 9-7 win over the Knights in the Class 4A second round.
After a scoreless first quarter, West quarterback Eli Bryan ran in a 22-yard touchdown before halftime for the Knights’ first and only points of the game. Itawamba Agricultural (13-0) answered in the third quarter with a 56-yard rushing touchdown, but missed the extra point to keep the lead with West (8-5). The Indians then took the lead with the field goal late in the final quarter to clinch to victory.
Bryan went 7-for-9 passing for 57 yards and ran for 91 yards on 21 carries, and Ja’Karius Grant added 44 yards rushing on 25 carries for the Knights, who finished with 137 total yards.
Zach Walker led the defense with seven total tackles, and Jacob Vance recovered two fumbles. West allowed 275 total yards from the Indians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.