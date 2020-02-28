Chris Keys Jr. tallied 19 points for Quitman, and Kesean Johnson added nine points, but the Panthers fell to Raymond Friday evening in the MHSAA Class 4A state semifinal round at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.
“I’m proud of our players and staff,” Panthers head coach Chris Coleman said. “We had a great season, and (Friday) it came to an end. Going into the offseason, I was thinking we would be a .500 ball club, and we finished 25-7.”
The Panthers lose seniors Jed Lewis, Justin Foxx Vaughan, Johnson, John Lang, Justin Vaughn, Keylan Howard and Will Hawthorne to graduation this May, but Coleman said he’s still excited about the potential of next year’s team.
“John Lang was key for us all season and had surgery (Thursday). He suffered a torn ACL and MCL during the first playoff game versus Purvis,” Coleman explained. “His strength and presence was missed (Friday). We were out-rebounded by long shot, and that indeed was the determining factor of (Friday’s) game. Raymond is a good team with a good coach. Tony Tadlock has his team well-prepared. We’ll be in the weight room with Coach (Rashad) Gandy and the football team Tuesday preparing our future Panthers. The journey continues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.