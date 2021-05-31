One thing West Lauderdale head coach Jason Smith admires about his players is their resiliency.
It’s part of what has the Knights (29-6) in the MHSAA Class 4A state title series, which begins Wednesday against Sumrall at Trustmark Park in Jackson. It’s something he occasionally had to reiterate with his players earlier this spring, and they’ve risen to the occasion to put together a special season, one they hope will culminate in the school’s 15th state title in baseball.
“We had a couple of games during the season where we had some meetings afterwards and kind of re-stressed what our expectations were and how we wanted things to be accomplished,” Smith said. “With last year being canceled, I just think all the players wanted to give their best effort in everything they did and not take for granted the opportunities we missed last year.”
The Knights are 8-1 in the postseason, the lone loss coming in Game 2 of round three against Corinth. West Lauderdale reached the championship by sweeping Mooreville 8-0 and 4-1 in the Class 4A North State series May 20 and 21.
Junior first baseman Commondre Cole said their success comes from taking those lessons about playing to a standard to heart, and they’re lessons he expects to take into not just the championship series, but into life long after he’s finished with high school baseball.
“Basically, we had to learn to control our emotions,” Cole said. “Our guys love the game of baseball. We love to play, and we love to win, and sometimes we get too excited, and those emotions can be trouble for us in the future, so he was telling us to control those emotions now while we’re young.”
It’s Smith’s first state title series as the Knights’ head coach and the first for the school since 2017, West Lauderdale’s most recent championship season. As exciting as it is for him personally, Smith said he’s proud of what the players have accomplished up to this point more than anything.
“It’s great to have the opportunity to continue the tradition West Lauderdale baseball has,” Smith said. “I’m extremely proud of the players and the season they’ve had and their resiliency in being able to overcome some adversity to get here.”
Sophomore third baseman/pitcher Brett Busbea grew up watching and hearing about West Lauderdale baseball making championship runs, but he said it’s special actually experiencing one personally.
“We’ve been to state a lot, but I’ve come to the realization that once I’m finally on the team and actually playing, it’s just a different experience,” Busbea said. “I’m very happy we’ve made it this far because we’ve worked hard all year.”
With a state championship on the line, Smith said his advice to his players is to play loose and enjoy the moment. Cole said he’s planning on doing just that, as it’s his first time to play in a state title game.
“All it takes is for us to hit,” Cole said. “We have the good defense and the good pitching. I’ll try to do anything to get a hit, whether it’s a single, double, triple or home run. I’ll do anything to help the team win, and I know my teammates will do the same for me.”
Game 1 is 4 p.m. Wednesday, with Game 2 scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday. Game 3, if necessary, will take place Saturday.
