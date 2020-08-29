First and foremost on Maurice Gowdy’s mind is making sure his players remain safe.
The first-year coach at Northeast Lauderdale said the Trojans have been able to follow the safety guidelines set forth by the MHSAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as limiting group sizes, washing hands and checking temperatures.
“Right now, we’ve done a great job,” Gowdy said. “We’re in a good place, and that’s the most important thing, more important than winning football games. We’ve been fortunate. I know some schools that have had some problems, and we haven’t had that.”
Football-wise, Gowdy said the team isn’t where it wants to be, but that’s to be expected at this point given the cancelation of spring practices and with the way workouts were limited during the summer.
“Around the state, I’m sure everyone is dealing with the same thing,” Gowdy said. “We’ve just been trying to install our offensive and defensive systems. We have some smart kids, because they’ve been picking up on our system, but you really can’t tell until you play in a game or a scrimmage. Football is a physical game. I don’t care what position you play, you have to hit, you have to tackle, you have to be physical. The most important step is the first step, and that’s where we’re at. We’re good with the mental aspect of things, but we’ll be able to tell a whole lot more when we put on what I call that full metal jacket (full pads).”
On offense, senior quarterback Chris Hardy and junior lineman Roscoe Tucker will be two key players for the Trojans, as will junior center Jordan Wright.
“We’re looking for (Wright) to lead the way with the physicality part,” Gowdy said. “(Senior) AJ Walker is a guy who’s definitely going to be a dynamic player for us. He’s a skill position guy who’s going to be everywhere: quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back, return specialist… he’ll be all over the place.”
Seniors LaSanto Rowe and D.J. McCory will be key two-way players at receiver and defensive back, and middle linebacker Cody Britt and sophomore cornerback JaMichael Jackson will also be key players on defense.
“JaMichael is young, but his future is bright at Northeast,” Gowdy said. “This sophomore group as a whole, I’ve been around some talented group, and their future is really bright if we can keep them together. We’ll also look to Travis Green for some leadership, and he’s part of our junior class.”
On offense, Gowdy said they will lean on the run heavily and work out of multiple formations and try to keep the tempo high. On defense, Gowdy wants his players to have a nose for the football and make a habit of gang tackling.
“Chad Jones, our defensive coordinator, he’s really big on keeping it simple but making sure the guys are being physical and running to the ball,” Gowdy said. “We’re going to be multiple on both sides of the ball. On defense, we could easily go from a 3-4 to a 4-3 to a five-man front. I’ve been impressed with what we’re doing on both sides of the ball.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.