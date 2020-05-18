Alliance Futbol Club practices are back at the Jaycee Soccer Complex, even if there aren’t any upcoming games.
The club soccer wing of the Meridian Youth Soccer Organization resumed its practices last week following guidelines set forth by the city. Parents are encouraged to stay in their vehicles during practices, and if they do get out, they must wear masks and are not allowed to congregate with other parents. During breaks, players are provided with hand sanitizer by each coach, and social distancing between players are teams is also required.
It’s a lot of rules used to help stop the spread of COVID-19 while still getting some soccer activities in, and AFC President Rusty Warden said if it keeps children, parents and coaches safe, it’s worth the extra effort.
“We don’t want opportunities for congregation,” Warden said.
Not only that, it’s just great to have a chance to play soccer again, even if it means stricter rules than before.
“Just being able to be outside and able to enjoy the game again, I can’t tell you how great it’s been,” Warden said.
AFC wasn’t completely inactive during its shutdown. Warden said the team he helps coach, the 2009 AFC boys, used Zoom and other video conferencing features to communicate with the players, and they also looked at game film to dissect the tactical aspects of soccer. Logan Cross, a member of the 2009 boys, said those Zoom meetings helped a lot.
“We watched videos of professional players and how they moved the ball a lot, so it made me think about what I would do in a game,” Cross said.
Like his coach, Cross said he’s just happy to be able to practice again.
“It feels like we’ve been in quarantine for a year,” Cross said.
Annalise Vincent is a member of the 2007 AFC girls team that qualified for the U.S. Youth Soccer’s Mid-South Conference regional league last year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though, league games were canceled, leaving members of the 2007 girls team frustrated.
“We worked really hard to get there, so I was frustrated when I found out, but I’m still glad to be out here with my team,” Vincent said.
The good news is the team qualifying last year made it eligible for play in 2021, so the girls will still have a chance to play in the Mid-South Conference’s regional league at some point. For now, Vincent and the rest of the girls are doing the best they can to keep in soccer shape.
