Two second-half goals wasn’t enough for the Lamar boys soccer team Thursday evening as the Raiders lost to Pillow Academy 3-2 in the semifinal round of the MAIS Division II playoffs at Lamar.
The Raiders were behind 2-0 at the half, and while seniors Ben Bryan and Miller Hodge each had a goal in the final 40 minutes, Pillow Academy scored a third time to secure the win.
“Overall, we couldn’t finish,” Lamar boys soccer coach Cesar Diaz said. “I counted two times in the first half we had chances one-versus-one with the goalkeeper and didn’t finish, which would have changed the feel of the game. In the end, if you don’t score, you won’t win games.”
Diaz also said going down 2-0 early was a difficult hole out of which to climb given the added pressure of a state title game berth being on the line.
“It’s really different playing a playoff game down two than a regular-season game down two,” Diaz said. “The boys have been there before, they’ve been down in certain games and come back and won them, we just couldn’t finish.”
The loss ended the Raiders’ season, and Diaz said he’ll have to re-tool next year after losing a strong senior class in Bryan, Hodge, Toan Nguyen, Zach Purdy, Jackson Morgan, Lennon Oltremari, Hayden Farrar, Collier McRae and Matt Smith.
“In spite of not going to state it was a successful season,” Diaz said. “We finished with a winning record and won district, and overall, it was great coaching those seniors. We’ll miss them next year. We’re going to rebuild next season so we should be fine.”
