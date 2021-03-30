Wade Pierce was at his future workplace Tuesday afternoon, introducing himself to players and faculty and getting a feel for the place at which he’s hoping to elevate the football program.
Announced as Southeast Lauderdale’s new football coach last week, Pierce said he will finish the spring semester at Hamilton, where he’s coached the past two seasons, while preparing for the upcoming fall at his new school. The immediate focus will be building a relationship with the returning Tigers players as they go through spring conditioning.
“It feels good to be here,” Pierce said. “This is actually the first day where I’ve been here all day. I will be finishing my contract out at Hamilton, but there will be several days between now and then where I’m coming down here. I’m going to try to come two days a week to watch the kids lift weights and get to know them, and then when spring training starts I’ll be coming down three to four days a week.”
A 2006 graduate of Neshoba Central, Pierce began his coaching career as an assistant for the Rockets, during three of which he was the team’s offensive coordinator, before becoming head coach of Hamilton in 2019. The move to Southeast Lauderdale puts him slightly nearer to his hometown, and Pierce said he’s also familiar with Lauderdale County, which was one of the attractive things about the job.
“It feels really good to be back closer to home,” Pierce said. “I am a Neshoba graduate, and I actually grew up 8 to 10 miles south of Philadelphia. I’ve spent plenty of time around the (Meridian) area, so this is really an extension of home for me.”
After meeting with the Tigers’ returning players Tuesday morning, Pierce said he told him how excited he was to coach them and expressed his expectations to them.
“I’m excited to get to work with them and want to set that championship standard with them,” Pierce said. “I know that sounds like coach speak, but it’s the truth. We want to hold them to a high standard, and they’ve been held to a high standard (previously), so I want to just continue on with work already being done here and the foundation that’s been laid.”
Pierce said he’s already watched game film and talked to current assistant coaches about the returning players in order to begin evaluating their strengths and weaknesses. However those evaluations play out, Pierce wants to shape the Tigers into a team that imposes its will on opponents.
“The big thing we’re looking for is to play fast and physical,” Pierce said. “One thing I’ve always prided myself on at other places I’ve been and with other coaches I’ve been with is knowing that you played us when you wake up on Saturday morning. That’s going to be the same thing we expect at Southeast Lauderdale: I want our guys to be the most physical team on the field night in and night out.”
