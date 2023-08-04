The recent resurfacing of tennis courts at Sammie Davidson Sports Complex has created a new haven for local pickleball enthusiasts.
Two of the sports complex’s six tennis courts were converted into four pickleball courts. Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton, has grown in popularity among Meridian residents, Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said. It is the fastest-growing sport in America for the past three years with an average of 158.6% participants, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals (APP).
Sammie Davidson’s new courts are the first of several scheduled for construction throughout the city.
“Pickleball courts are available at Northeast Park, but they are blended courts – where tape is placed on the court to mark the lines,” Adams said.
Eight pickleball courts are scheduled for construction at Northeast Park later this year.
“These new additions to our complexes provide more options to our residents,” the Parks and Recreation director said. “If you don’t like tennis, you have pickleball and vice versa.”
Thomas said he hopes the increased number of pickleball courts in Meridian will prompt the addition of the sport to the State Games of Mississippi.
Two tennis courts remain at Sammie Davidson Complex, and two courts have been converted into three batting cages.
All courts and batting cages are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Sammie Davidson Sports Complex is located at 1617 College Drive. The sports complex closes at 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.