JACKSON — The tallest player on the Philadelphia boys basketball team is listed at 6-foot-2. Potts Camp had five players who are taller.
That size advantage was a clear factor from the start in the MHSAA Class 2A semifinals as the Cardinals took a lead early and never let the Tornadoes threaten, keeping them out of the paint for a 73-53 victory Tuesday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson to book a spot in the 2A championship game.
“They were just too big for us, and they’re better than we are,” said Philadelphia head coach Willis Tullos, who is retiring from his post. “They were better coached than we were, they were better prepared than we were; they just had so much more size, we couldn’t compete with it.”
Ira Chambers led Philadelphia (24-6) with 11 points on 3 of 18 shooting and added six rebounds. Tekavious Bingham scored 10 points on 4 of 11 shooting, and Tanner Boler added nine points. The Tornadoes shot 23 percent from the floor, going 4-for-21 from the 3-point line and 13-for-23 on free throws and didn’t score a point in the paint.
The 6-foot-8 Walter Hamilton finished with a triple-double for Potts Camp (24-7) with 20 points on 7 of 9 shooting, 10 rebounds and 11 blocks. Martavious Frost also scored 20 points on 7-for-7 shooting, and Kedavian Faulkner added 11 points on 4 of 11 shooting. The Cardinals shot 51 percent from field, going 2-for-8 on 3s and 21-for-38 at the free-throw line.
“If you don’t make them turn it over in the backcourt and let them get the ball down (the court), you don’t have much of a chance,” Tullos said. “I don’t know what we could’ve done any differently that would’ve made a difference.”
Potts Camp scored the contest’s first bucket for an early lead and never squandered it. An 8-0 run helped the Cardinals get out to a 23-12 advantage after the opening quarter, to which Boler responded by hitting a 3-pointer to make it a nine-point game at 24-15, but with the aid of nine made free throws in the second period, Potts Camp kept Philadelphia at bay for a 38-28 halftime advantage.
The Tornadoes found themselves down by as much as 13 almost midway through the third quarter, but Chambers drilled his second 3 of the game, and Bingham and Francisco Wilson Jr. followed with free throws to make it a seven-point contest, 47-40, with 3:19 to play in the frame.
That was as close as Philadelphia got, however, as Potts Camp prevented its opponent from earning any field goals for the rest of the period and outscored the Tornadoes 7-2 in the final three minutes to stretch its lead back out to 12 heading into the fourth quarter.
An 11-0 run in the final frame by the Cardinals extended their lead to more than 20 as the Tornadoes’ hopes were squashed.
“We had a great season until today. When you lose in the semifinals, it’s not fun,” Tullos said. “I’ll never coach again, my seniors will never play (in high school) again, so there’s nothing any worse than finality. Finality is as bad as it gets, and my heart hurts for my seniors because they played so hard and they gave us everything they had in every game, and I hate that they didn’t have a better ending.”
