PHILADELPHIA — Lideatrick Griffin didn’t have any familiarity with the Under Armour All-American game was when he was informed in early June he was selected to play in the contest.
Griffin, a senior receiver at Philadelphia and a Mississippi State commit, was fresh off a junior season in which he caught 57 passes for 968 yards and eight touchdowns. Once someone filled him in on the All-American game, which will take place Jan. 2, 2020, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, Griffin said he was both surprised and humbled.
“I was mind blown because I didn’t know what it was at first,” Griffin said. “They had to explain to me what it was. I was truly blessed when I got that news.”
A four-star athlete on 247Sports.com, Griffin will be presented with his Under Armour All-American jersey before the Tornadoes’ home game against Madison-Ridgeland Academy Friday. He said he’s looking forward to both showcasing his skills and representing his school and hometown in January.
“It feels really good,” Griffin said. “Not too many people make it to that game from Philadelphia, so that’s really big for me.”
Griffin and the rest of his Philadelphia teammates are in the midst of a 3-1 start to the season as the Tornadoes get set to host MRA. While the team has beaten three MHSAA Class 4A opponents in West Lauderdale, Leake Central and Noxubee County, Griffin said he still thinks this year’s team hasn’t quite tapped into its full potential.
“It’s going well,” Griffin said. “We’re slowly coming together as a team. We should fully jell by the time the playoffs come.”
Heading into his senior season, Griffin said his goal was to become a better leader, not just in words but in actions.
“Seventy percent of the team looks up to me, so I can’t be slacking, or they’ll start to slack, too,” Griffin explained.
While an MHSAA Region 6-2A championship would be nice, the ultimate goal for the Tornadoes is a state championship, and Griffin said there would be no better way for him to cap off his high school career.
“That would brighten my day,” Griffin said. “That’s what we’ve been working toward ever since we were in middle school.”
Griffin is set to graduate next May, and he’s already looking forward to joining the rest of Mississippi State’s 2020 signees in Starkville.
“Coach (Joe) Moorhead and their staff and the 2019 players who are already there is what sold me,” Griffin explained. “We clicked really tight. It’s like a family up there.”
Kickoff against MRA is at 7 p.m. Friday at Philadelphia.
