Philadelphia senior receiver Lideatrick Griffin was named to The Clarion-Ledger’s Dandy Dozen list as its 11th member for this coming football season.
Griffin, a Premier Preps football selection following the 2018 season, was credited with 968 yards and eight touchdowns receiving while rushing for 507 yards and eight touchdowns last year. He also had a kickoff return and punt return for a touchdown, and those stats were incomplete due to a mid-season coaching change at Philadelphia.
Tornadoes head coach David Frey said Griffin has stepped up as a leader this summer and is deserving of the recognition.
“He has every skill set you could ask for,” Frey said. “He is more of a leader this year; everyone watches him — all of his teammates. What he does, they do. He knows the game really well, and he’s easy to coach because of that. He studies it and knows situations. He is a great kid and great player.”
Griffin, a senior, is a four-star prospect on 247Sports.com and is currently committed to Mississippi State.
