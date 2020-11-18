Leake Academy is trying to make history this season.
The school has never had a state champion in football, nor has the football team ever gone undefeated. The Rebels can change that Thursday when they take on Adams County Christian School in the MAIS Class 5A state title game at Jackson Academy, and two Philadelphia residents are hoping to cap off a special season with the ultimate prize.
Receiver/cornerback Thomas Cheatham, a senior, and running back/receiver/safety Riley Myers, a sophomore, have played key roles for the Rebels this fall. On the season, Cheatham has 25 1/2 tackles, 2 1/2 for loss, and nine pass breakups, while Myers has 52 1/2 tackles, five for loss, and 11 pass breakups. Both are from Philadelphia, and both described 2020 as a momentum-fueled season that has everyone involved believing in greatness.
“It’s been every high school kid’s dream,” Cheatham said. “You dream about going undefeated and winning state, and we’ve been able to maintain the undefeated part, and we’re looking to close things out with a win in the state title game.”
Like everyone else, Leake Academy had to adjust to different summer workouts and fall practice protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the players started believing they could be great, though, the momentum never slowed down, and Myers said it began with a Week 2 win against Jackson Academy.
“Going into summer workouts, everything was different because of COVID, but we knew we’d get after it as a young group, and we came together and worked hard,” Myers said. “After beating JA that second week, we knew we were something special, and when we beat all of our district opponents, we just had to go for it all.”
The Rebels actually trailed JA 30-7 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Raiders 34-7 in the final 12 minutes to take a 47-37 victory, an unlikely feat against a traditional powerhouse.
“Coming in as the underdog, we knew we were special, but they got three easy touchdowns in the first half, and we kind of hung our heads,” Myers recalled. “After getting a couple of plays to go our way, we were able to get going. We were in the locker room at the half (down 24-7) and just said to each other that we had to keep going. I even told my quarterback, Rhett Atkinson, that if he just lobbed it up I would go get it. We got a couple of stops on defense, a fumble or two, and ended up scoring. On fourth and 26 he threw me a pass to the 5 and got a first down, and then we spun that off into a touchdown to go up.”
That wasn’t the only tight game to go the Rebels’ way. They also had a close win against Lamar that next week (26-25), as well as against Starkville Academy (49-45) during the regular season and against Hartfield Academy (42-35) in the first round of the playoffs.
“Nobody gets nervous, nobody panics,” Cheatham said. “We keep a level head in those close games, and everyone tries to pick up their game and keep rolling. Nobody has cracked under pressure, they’ve just made it happen and made big plays.”
Another key to their success, Cheatham said, is an attitude shared by all of the players that no one is above the team.
“We don’t have a selfish person on the team,” Cheatham said. “Everyone knows their role, and they do it to the best of their abilities and get after it.”
Now, the Rebels have to win just one more game to finish cementing their legacy within the school.
“To win a state title would be amazing, but to win the first one in school history, that’s something that would stay with me for the rest of my life,” Myers said.
It won’t be easy, though, as ACCS (10-2) brings a physical team with which to contend.
“Our coaches have been telling us they’re well-coached, big, physical and strong, but if we put in the effort on every play, we’ll have a chance to win,” Myers said.
The last time the two schools faced off was in the 2015 postseason, when Leake Academy pulled off a massive upset to beat then-undefeated ACCS in the second round 27-19. This time, it’s ACCS trying to knock off an unbeaten, which is why it can’t be taken lightly, Cheatham said.
“They were the big dog that year,” Cheatham said. “I was actually the ball boy in that game, and I remember it like it was yesterday. Now the roles are flipped, and we can’t let the underdog get us. They’re a big, physical team that likes to run a lot, and they beat Heritage (last week) with all that manpower.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jackson Academy.
