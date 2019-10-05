PHILADELPHIA — They wanted revenge, and they got it.
Behind Mississippi State commit Liteadrick Griffin, Philadelphia was able to get past defending 2A state champion Scott Central 24-14 at Harpole Stadium Friday night in their Region 6-2A opener.
“You would think to start off the division with a win against Scott Central would put us in the drivers seat, but we’ve got to get better on special teams,” Philadelphia coach David Frey said. “We’ve got to finish games better and not let them back in it.”
Connor Long would connect on a 24-yard field goal to give Philadelphia a 3-0 lead with five minutes left in the first quarter.
The Tornadoes would extend their lead to 9-0 on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Asher Morgan to Janaylon Dupree with 11:08 left in the second quarter.
Philadelphia would get a 2-yard touchdown run from Griffin, and a successful two-point conversion would extend the Tornado lead to 17-0 with 4:24 left in the first half.
Scott Central would get on the board on a 96-yard kickoff return by LaJavis Patrick to cut the Philadelphia lead to 17-7 with 4:11 left before halftime.
After Scott Central’s Kadarious Johnson intercepted an Asher Morgan pass, Jalen Wells would score from 2 yards out to cut the lead to 17-14 left with 1:06 left in the first half.
Scott Central would open the second half with an onside kick recovery but were forced to punt, and in the fourth quarter they got to the Philadelphia 18-yard line but turned the ball over on downs.
Griffin sealed it for Philadelphia on a 46-yard touchdown run with 3:20 left in the game.
“When we saw they were getting worn down, we put Griffin back at quarterback and with his speed it’s hard to bring him down,” Frey said. “Next week is another huge game, so we don’t have time to celebrate.”
Griffin finished the night with 96 rushing yards on six carries and two touchdowns. Morgan finished the night 10 of 18 for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Raedarius Triplett had 97 yards on 18 carries to lead the rushing attack for Philadelphia (6-1, 1-0 Region 6-2A).
Wells had 66 yards rushing on 13 carries to lead Scott Central (5-2, 0-1).
“Philadelphia is super talented, and we gave up too much to start the game,” Scott Central coach Devin Cooper said. “We had our chances to capitalize, and didn’t take advantage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.