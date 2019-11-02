Asher Morgan threw for 207 yards and ran for another 73 as Philadelphia went up by four touchdowns by the third quarter, and went on to beat Union 28-12 in Region 6-2A action Friday night.
Morgan broke an early scoreless game with a 79-yard touchdown pass to Kadarius Colloway in the first quarter. It was Morgan’s score of the game as Trey Crockett proceeded to score the next three Tornado touchdowns. He ran in a score from 7 yards out with nine minutes left in the first half, then busted in a 1-yard touchdown in the final minute to give Philadelphia a 21-0 lead at halftime.
With six minutes left in the third quarter, Crockett found the end zone for the final time on a second 1-yard run. Crockett finished with 35 yards rushing on 11 carries.
The Yellowjackets got on the board with under two minutes to play in the third when quarterback Colby Ferguson hit Jamarian Harmon for a 3-yard touchdown. Then, with 2:32 left in the game, Ferguson threw a 24-yard pass to Markus Jones for the score to pull Union within two possessions, but failed to score beyond that.
Ferguson completed 7 of 15 passes for 50 yards, and Kenyon Clay went 3-for-10 in the air for 38 yards. Jaylon Buckley earned 54 yards on the ground on 18 carries for the Yellowjackets, who ended with 145 yards of total offense.
The Tornadoes picked up 385 yards of total offense, thanks to Calloway’s 105 yards receiving on two receptions, and Breon Jordan’s 56 yards on eight catches. Cameron Jackson and Carlos Hickman each made seven sacks on defense, and Robert Craft had two sacks.
Philadelphia (10-1, 4-0) and Union (6-4, 1-3) will both play its first-round opponents in the 2A playoffs next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.