TAYLORSVILLE — Quarterback Ty Keyes gets a lot of the attention. And for good reason.
But on Friday night, it was all about the Taylorsville running game.
Behind the duo of Tyrese Keyes and Jeffrey Pittman, the Tartars were able to get past Philadelphia 47-30 in a high-scoring affair in the third round of the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs.
Taylorsville (13-1) will host Scott Central (11-2) next week for the Class 2A South State Championship.
It’s a rematch of the season opener in which Taylorsville won 32-12, and last year’s 2A state championship game that Scott Central won 21-7.
“Everybody knows our offense is Ty Keyes, but they forget about our offensive line and the run game,” said Taylorsville head coach Mitch Evans. “But every game we run it more than we throw it, so it shouldn’t be a surprise.”
With Taylorsville up 21-15 at halftime, the Tartars scored on the first play of the third quarter on a 33-yard run by Pittman to extend their lead to 27-15 with 11:47 left.
“That was the difference in the game, and I told Jeffrey Pittman it was on him,” Evans said. “First play, he scores, and that gave us momentum.”
It was a back-and-forth affair in the second half.
Lideatrick Griffin scored on a 5-yard run to cut the lead to 27-22 with 7:08 left in the third quarter. Taylorsville responded on a Pittman 8-yard run to go up 33-22 with 35 seconds left in the quarter. Philadelphia scored on a Trey Crockett 1-yard run with 9:07 left in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 33-30.
The Tartars then got a 44-yard touchdown pass from Ty Keyes to Tyrese Keyes to extend the lead to 40-30 with 7:21 remaining in the game. After an interception, Pittman scored on a 3-yard run with 1:45 remaining to go up 47-30.
Pittman finished the game with 96 yards rushing on 15 carries with two touchdowns. Travis Keyes added 46 yards on six carries with two scores.
“Give the credit to the offensive line. They did a great job blocking and opening the holes,” Pittman said. “When the lineman work their butts off like that, as a running back you’ve got to do your part, and we did that. Ty frees us up as a running game, and because teams worry about him, it helps us out. Now we can get ready for Scott Central again.”
Ty Keyes finished the night 16 of 22 for 236 yards with two touchdowns for Taylorsville.
“We knew coming in we could have success running the ball, and I believe we’ve got the best offensive line in 2A,” Keyes said. “We had a good week of practice, and it carried over to the game. I didn’t get to play against Scott Central in the championship game last year, so I feel like I’ve got a chip on my shoulder.”
Griffin had 112 yards rushing on 20 carries with three touchdowns to lead Philadelphia (12-2). He had a 1-yard run to give the Tornadoes a 7-0 lead with 4:12 left in the first quarter and a 19-yard score in the second quarter.
“We gave up some big plays and we did well for playing bad for most of the game. We didn’t bring our best game at all,” said Philadelphia coach David Frey. “We were in the game the whole time, but it was sloppy. The kids played hard and we had good season, so hopefully we can build on it next year.”
